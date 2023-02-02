ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

NJ councilwoman found fatally shot in her car, officials say

By Mira Wassef
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

SAYREVILLE, N.J. ( WPIX ) – A councilwoman representing Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot Wednesday night, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnjDA_0kaSYxLY00
Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, began her first term in 2022. (Credit: Borough of Sayreville)

Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds insider her car in Sayreville, just south of Newark, at around 7:22 p.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. I send my condolences to her family and friends, and the entire Sayreville community,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet .

Mahesh Chitnis, of the Sayreville Human Relations Commission, said Dwumfour was his neighbor and he was shocked that she was shot and killed so close to his home, according to a Facebook post.

“She was a woman full of life … I couldn’t believe that this can happen in my town,” Chitnis said in the social media post.

Potential mass shooting thwarted after high-capacity weapons found pointed from window

Dwunfour, a recently elected Republican member of the Sayreville Borough Council, began serving her first term in 2022.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office 732-745-3477.

