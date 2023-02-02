ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Hueneme, CA

Port Hueneme Teen Center to provide students with support, training

By Brian J. Varela, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UlE8G_0kaSYwSp00

Residents and dignitaries celebrated the opening of the Port Hueneme Teen Center Wednesday, a collaboration between the city and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme.

Teens age 13-18 can congregate at the center to receive education and career support, character and leadership development and health and life-skill training. There will also be space for art and recreational activities.

Additionally, the site will provide social-emotional health for teens to recover from COVID-19 disruptions.

The Boys & Girls Club will provide two workers to assist the teens. An English tutor and a math tutor will also be available.

The center is located inside the city’s Orvene S. Carpenter Community Center at 550 Park Ave. It’ll be open Monday through Friday from 3-7 p.m.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Deputies engage in armed containment with ‘gang house’

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station engaged in an armed containment on the 19200 block of Drycliff Street, ultimately taking two into custody, a man and a male juvenile who was in possession of a loaded gun, according to station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga. The standoff began at...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy