news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas ranks 4th best city to celebrate Valentine's Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Spending Valentine's Day in Las Vegas comes with some great and affordable options, according to a new report. WalletHub recently released its 2023 Best Places for Valentine's Day, ranking Las Vegas 4th overall. The website compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 26 key...
news3lv.com
Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas valley restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 pizza spots
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two restaurants in the Las Vegas valley made Yelp's new rankings of the 100 best pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada. Manizza's Pizza in Las Vegas ranked No. 37, while Pizza by Biaggio in Henderson finished at 98. Yelp says they searched through North...
news3lv.com
Van Morrison announces 2023 Las Vegas shows at Zappos Theater
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock legend and Grammy award-winner Van Morrison is coming to Las Vegas. The show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino will run for three nights, Sept. 6, 8, and 9, and is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. American Express Card Members...
news3lv.com
Oscar Mayer 'Wienermobile' makes 4 day visit to Las Vegas this week
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in the valley this February!. A spokesperson with Oscar Mayer announced new dates and locations where fans of the iconic vehicle will have the chance to take a photo, take exclusive vehicle tours, and the chance to receive their own wiener whistle, a collector's item we've been passing out since 1952.
news3lv.com
Circus Circus Las Vegas hosting job fair for several positions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas is hosting a job fair to fill more than 100 line-level and management positions ahead of the spring season. The job fair will be hosted inside Circus Circus’ Convention Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs announce Wayne Gretzky jersey giveaway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have announced the team's first jersey giveaway planned for next month. A limited-edition Wayne Gretzky Desert Dogs jersey will be given to the first 3,500 fans on Saturday, March 11, for the game against Vancouver. Pinkbox Doughnuts is the presenting...
news3lv.com
Suspect in Las Vegas woman's murder arrested in California
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police say a suspect accused of strangling a woman to death last month has been arrested in California. Ronald Martin Hetzel Jr., 31, was taken into custody on Saturday, Feb. 4, and booked into a detention center in Victorville, California. Detectives identified Hetzel...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas cosmetics company hosts relationship safety panel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local female-owned businesses are coming together to highlight safe and healthy relationships during the month of love. Las Vegas company Esoes Cosmetics teamed up with Parasol Aesthetics Dermatology & Wellness to kick off their 'Kysse & Tell: What True Love Is' event on Sunday. Multiple...
news3lv.com
Two men arrested after being accused of multiple Las Vegas bank robberies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two men are accused of robbing nine banks in Las Vegas in 20 days. Police say they made off with a little more than $6K total. Brad Haino and Thomas Turner are facing five counts of robbery among other charges. The robberies started on Jan....
news3lv.com
LA Rams running back Ronnie Rivers wins $500k jackpot while in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Los Angeles Rams player had scored big while visiting LAs Vegas over the weekend. Running back Ronnie Rivers hit the jackpot worth $514,837 while playing Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace on Saturday, February 4. MORE ON NEWS 3 | PHOTOS: Mandalay Bay hosts...
news3lv.com
Voiceover artist Melissa Moats talks turning passion into opportunity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Turning your passion into opportunity -- that's the message from Melissa Moats. Melissa is a successful voiceover artist and founder of the Voice Actors Studio in Las Vegas. She's now pursuing a new passion, and she joined us to talk more about it.
news3lv.com
AMC to roll out ticket pricing based on seat location in movie theaters
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A prime seat in an AMC movie theater might soon cost you a little bit extra. AMC Theatres on Monday unveiled what it calls Sightline, a program that will change value pricing based on seat location. There will be three seat-pricing options, according to AMC:
news3lv.com
Carlos Santana announces fall residency dates at House of Blues Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Carlos Santana finished up a string of sold-out shows at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday night. Santana and House of Blues announced additional performances of "An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM," are scheduled to take place this fall.
news3lv.com
Clear need for Las Vegas supplemental airport as Harry Reid sets new record
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) set a new record for passengers for a calendar year in 2022, officials announced Monday. As the number of people flying in and out of Las Vegas continues to increase, so too does the need for a supplemental airport to alleviate the increasing capacity concerns.
news3lv.com
Fogo de Chao serves up romantic specials for Valentine's Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you looking for something special to do with that special someone on Valentine's Day next week?. Fogo de Chão has some ideas. Marcio Bonfada and Serena Gipson joined us to share the details!
news3lv.com
The importance of annual wellness screenings
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Medical screenings are important for early detection or to even simply learn more about your medical condition if any. Joining us now with more on why you shouldn't avoid routine screenings is Dr. Hilary Schroeder from Southwest Medical.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for missing 26-year-old man
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man, last seen over a week ago. Angel Ortiz, 26, was last seen in Las Vegas on January 29, 2023, and is said to possibly be in severe emotional distress.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police identify suspect involved in 2 cold case investigations from 1990
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has identified the man linked to two cold case murders from 1990. Detectives say Eddie George Snowden Jr. was identified in the sexual assaults and deaths of 31-year-old Lori Ann Perera and 35-year-old Pearl "Pinkie" Wilson Ingram. Perera's...
news3lv.com
Traffic alert: Week-long closure coming to east Las Vegas road
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced an upcoming closure that will impact one east Las Vegas road for several days. Monday, February 13, at 8:00 p.m., Stewart Ave. will be closed between Pecos Road and Sandhill Road and is set to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Friday, February 17.
