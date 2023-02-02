ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Report: Las Vegas ranks 4th best city to celebrate Valentine's Day

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Spending Valentine's Day in Las Vegas comes with some great and affordable options, according to a new report. WalletHub recently released its 2023 Best Places for Valentine's Day, ranking Las Vegas 4th overall. The website compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 26 key...
Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
Two Las Vegas valley restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 pizza spots

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two restaurants in the Las Vegas valley made Yelp's new rankings of the 100 best pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada. Manizza's Pizza in Las Vegas ranked No. 37, while Pizza by Biaggio in Henderson finished at 98. Yelp says they searched through North...
Van Morrison announces 2023 Las Vegas shows at Zappos Theater

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock legend and Grammy award-winner Van Morrison is coming to Las Vegas. The show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino will run for three nights, Sept. 6, 8, and 9, and is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. American Express Card Members...
Oscar Mayer 'Wienermobile' makes 4 day visit to Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in the valley this February!. A spokesperson with Oscar Mayer announced new dates and locations where fans of the iconic vehicle will have the chance to take a photo, take exclusive vehicle tours, and the chance to receive their own wiener whistle, a collector's item we've been passing out since 1952.
Las Vegas Desert Dogs announce Wayne Gretzky jersey giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have announced the team's first jersey giveaway planned for next month. A limited-edition Wayne Gretzky Desert Dogs jersey will be given to the first 3,500 fans on Saturday, March 11, for the game against Vancouver. Pinkbox Doughnuts is the presenting...
Suspect in Las Vegas woman's murder arrested in California

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police say a suspect accused of strangling a woman to death last month has been arrested in California. Ronald Martin Hetzel Jr., 31, was taken into custody on Saturday, Feb. 4, and booked into a detention center in Victorville, California. Detectives identified Hetzel...
Las Vegas cosmetics company hosts relationship safety panel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local female-owned businesses are coming together to highlight safe and healthy relationships during the month of love. Las Vegas company Esoes Cosmetics teamed up with Parasol Aesthetics Dermatology & Wellness to kick off their 'Kysse & Tell: What True Love Is' event on Sunday. Multiple...
Carlos Santana announces fall residency dates at House of Blues Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Carlos Santana finished up a string of sold-out shows at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday night. Santana and House of Blues announced additional performances of "An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM," are scheduled to take place this fall.
Clear need for Las Vegas supplemental airport as Harry Reid sets new record

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) set a new record for passengers for a calendar year in 2022, officials announced Monday. As the number of people flying in and out of Las Vegas continues to increase, so too does the need for a supplemental airport to alleviate the increasing capacity concerns.
The importance of annual wellness screenings

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Medical screenings are important for early detection or to even simply learn more about your medical condition if any. Joining us now with more on why you shouldn't avoid routine screenings is Dr. Hilary Schroeder from Southwest Medical.
Las Vegas police search for missing 26-year-old man

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man, last seen over a week ago. Angel Ortiz, 26, was last seen in Las Vegas on January 29, 2023, and is said to possibly be in severe emotional distress.
Traffic alert: Week-long closure coming to east Las Vegas road

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced an upcoming closure that will impact one east Las Vegas road for several days. Monday, February 13, at 8:00 p.m., Stewart Ave. will be closed between Pecos Road and Sandhill Road and is set to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Friday, February 17.
