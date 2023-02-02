Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las VegasJot BeatLas Vegas, NV
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
Related
Southern Nevada home buyers attracted to decrease in mortgage rates
Southern Nevada home buyers have been struggling with high rates for the past months, however, rates are showing a decrease that is starting to attract buyers again.
$750 million casino in southwest valley on track to be complete before 2024
The Durango Casino & Resort is expected to be finished before 2024, according to a Red Rock Resorts executive.
news3lv.com
Clear need for Las Vegas supplemental airport as Harry Reid sets new record
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) set a new record for passengers for a calendar year in 2022, officials announced Monday. As the number of people flying in and out of Las Vegas continues to increase, so too does the need for a supplemental airport to alleviate the increasing capacity concerns.
Las Vegas Strip Casinos Have Created a Big Problem for Tourists
Pretty much every available plot of land on the Las Vegas Strip has been designated as the site of a major future project and that leads to a huge issue.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Valley continues to see home prices, sales decline
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – In January 2022, housing prices in the Las Vegas Valley were in a trend of setting record highs every month, while not being on the market for a long period of time. Fast forward one year, and prices continue to decline, with more homes available...
news3lv.com
Former Clark County museums administrator says new airport would be long-term process
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has moved around airports several times over the past few decades due to the population growth we've seen in our valley. Mark Hall-Patton, the former Clark County museums administrator, said building a new airport would be a long-term process. "Fitting a new airport...
Hawaii lawmakers to hear bill proposing ban on Nevada casino ads
Lawmakers in Hawaii will hear about a proposed bill Thursday that would limit how Nevada resort companies can advertise in the Rainbow State.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas mother turns son's death into an opportunity to give back
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-mother-turns-sons-death-into-an-opportunity-to-give-back/. Las Vegas mother turns son’s death into an opportunity …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-mother-turns-sons-death-into-an-opportunity-to-give-back/. Former intelligence official breaks silence on gov’t …. Jay Stratton is one of the United States government's highest-ranking and most experienced UFO hunters. During his long career working with various intelligence agencies, Stratton might have seen...
Classic car repair program aims to assist drivers across Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Classic car plate registration changes have many drivers frustrated on what to do, especially if there is a need to fix a car or a car cannot pass a smog test. “The intent of the classic vehicle plates was never to enable people to avoid a smog check, it’s about clean […]
news3lv.com
AMC to roll out ticket pricing based on seat location in movie theaters
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A prime seat in an AMC movie theater might soon cost you a little bit extra. AMC Theatres on Monday unveiled what it calls Sightline, a program that will change value pricing based on seat location. There will be three seat-pricing options, according to AMC:
nevadabusiness.com
Project 150 Adding Second Las Vegas Location to Expand Services for Local High School Students in Need
LAS VEGAS –Local nonprofit Project 150 is adding a second Las Vegas location to meet the growing need for its services to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students throughout 75 high schools in Southern Nevada. “The Las Vegas community has been extremely supportive of our mission these past...
Clark County approves plan to make F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix an annual event
On Tuesday morning, Clark County commissioners will consider the possibility of hosting the Las Vegas Grand Prix as an annual event for the next 10 years.
With Las Vegas in the past, Sands sets sights on New York and Texas
Las Vegas Sands has been linked to potential gaming development opportunities in New York and Texas. The company is willing to spend billions of dollars in both locations to regain its American foothold. The post With Las Vegas in the past, Sands sets sights on New York and Texas appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
knpr
There's a new sheriff in town. LVMPD's leader on traffic, crime and more
A few months ago, Clark County elected Kevin McMahill as sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He replaces Joe Lombardo, who is now governor. Many listeners know McMahill as the former undersheriff who appeared on this program several times over the years with State of Nevada host Joe Schoenmann.
2 men hit 9 Las Vegas valley banks in 20 days, report says
Brad Haino is facing five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery, and eight counts of burglary. His alleged accomplice, Thomas Turner, 41, is facing five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery, and a violation of his probation conditions for a previous offense of forgery.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Vegas-area home with kitchen pool access lists for $14.5M
Taking a dip in the middle of cooking — or eating — dinner has never been easier. For anyone who’s fantasized about swimming laps from the convenience of their kitchen, dining room or even the living room — this over-the-top mansion is a dream come true.
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas ranks 4th best city to celebrate Valentine's Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Spending Valentine's Day in Las Vegas comes with some great and affordable options, according to a new report. WalletHub recently released its 2023 Best Places for Valentine's Day, ranking Las Vegas 4th overall. The website compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 26 key...
thenevadaindependent.com
Gov. Lombardo turns heads with appointment of Assad to GCB
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has begun making his first appointments to the state’s many boards and commissions, and this past week’s announcement of George Assad to the Gaming Control Board has drawn more than the usual number of furrowed brows and lines of newsprint. In tandem with the...
Teachers hope Lombardo's $2 billion increase for education budget gets approved
KTNV spoke with parents and teachers about the legislative session that started in Clark County, and how lawmakers need to focus on bettering education.
Las Vegas mobster Bugsy Siegel murder mansion for sale
Bugsy Siegel was many things including being known as a mobster that helped develop the Las Vegas Strip by completing the Flamingo Hotel and Casino which initially opened on Dec. 26, 1946. Less than six months later a still unknown gunman shot and killed Siegel as he sat on the couch inside his girlfriend's mansion in Beverly Hills, CA. That mansion is now up for sale.
Comments / 0