Belle Glade, FL

Click10.com

Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
cbs12.com

Estranged wife accused of murdering husband in South Florida

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have arrested two people in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old man from Tamarac. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said it had issued a missing persons release on Jan. 25, for 28-year-old Gianni Coto. According to investigators, Coto was last seen...
iheart.com

Student With Loaded Gun Arrested At Palm Beach Gardens High School

A Palm Beach County high school student has been arrested after a loaded gun was found on campus. The principal of Palm Beach Gardens High says another student told a staff member on Monday that he saw a gun. School District police confiscated the weapon from the student who was...
wqcs.org

MCSO: Arisbel Paumier Mendez Arrested on Burglary Allegations

Martin County - Monday February 6, 2023: Martin County Sheriff Deputies have arrested Arisbel Paumier Mendez of Ocala on allegations of burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He is accused of attempting to steal tools from a travel trailer in Martin County.
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
cbs12.com

Missing Lyft driver Gary Levin is dead, family says

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of Gary Levin, the 74-year-old Lyft driver who vanished a week ago, confirmed to CBS12 News that he is dead. The family says they will be announcing services in the coming days. And at this time, the family wants to remain private as...
cbs12.com

Cheer coach accused of having romantic relationship with student pleads guilty

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records, 28-year-old Kassidy Sottilare pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a two-way communications device, offense against student by an authority figure, and driving while her license was revoked.
veronews.com

Man charged after forging signature to cash $5K check

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was jailed last week after deputies said he altered a $1,350 check to read $5,000 and forged a signature to pay himself, reports show. Dexter Denard Lee Patterson, 23, was arrested Feb. 3 on a variety of charges including use scan...
Lansing Daily

Tennessee murder suspect arrested after human remains found near Florida highway

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville, Tennessee man was arrested after a missing 28-year-old's remains were found off of a South Florida highway in January, according to police. Police say 29-year-old Brandon Jenkins reportedly stabbed Gianni Coto to death on Jan. 21 in Tamarac, Florida. Coto was reported missing Jan. 25, detectives say. Investigators found that
cbs12.com

Human Remains from Okeechobee still not identified Monday

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, the human remains found in Okeechobee on Saturday still could not be positively identified on Monday. Okeechobee law enforcement says dive teams were out searching the waters near the crime scene to see if there was any physical evidence to help with the investigation.
cbs12.com

West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
