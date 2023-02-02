Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Click10.com
Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
cbs12.com
Estranged wife accused of murdering husband in South Florida
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have arrested two people in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old man from Tamarac. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said it had issued a missing persons release on Jan. 25, for 28-year-old Gianni Coto. According to investigators, Coto was last seen...
iheart.com
Student With Loaded Gun Arrested At Palm Beach Gardens High School
A Palm Beach County high school student has been arrested after a loaded gun was found on campus. The principal of Palm Beach Gardens High says another student told a staff member on Monday that he saw a gun. School District police confiscated the weapon from the student who was...
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach man calling people claiming to be police as part of scam
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man in Delray Beach is pretending to be a police officer and telling people they owe money as part of a scam. Detectives in Delray Beach have received about half a dozen fake police calls and police in Riviera Beach have received four calls.
wqcs.org
MCSO: Arisbel Paumier Mendez Arrested on Burglary Allegations
Martin County - Monday February 6, 2023: Martin County Sheriff Deputies have arrested Arisbel Paumier Mendez of Ocala on allegations of burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He is accused of attempting to steal tools from a travel trailer in Martin County.
Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
wflx.com
Woman, man face murder charges after victim found dead in Vero Beach
The remains of a man's body found along State Road 60 in Vero Beach on Jan. 30 have been identified and a Taramac woman and Tennessee man have been arrested in the homicide, Broward Sheriff's Office said Monday. Gianni Coto, 28, of Tamarac, had been missing since Jan. 25. The...
cbs12.com
Missing Lyft driver Gary Levin is dead, family says
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of Gary Levin, the 74-year-old Lyft driver who vanished a week ago, confirmed to CBS12 News that he is dead. The family says they will be announcing services in the coming days. And at this time, the family wants to remain private as...
Daughter of missing Lyft driver says father has died
Multiple sources tell WPTV that a body found in Okeechobee County on Saturday is the remains of Gary Levin, 74.
cbs12.com
Cheer coach accused of having romantic relationship with student pleads guilty
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records, 28-year-old Kassidy Sottilare pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a two-way communications device, offense against student by an authority figure, and driving while her license was revoked.
Student arrested after loaded gun confiscated at Palm Beach Gardens HS
A student is in custody after a loaded gun was confiscated Monday at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, according to the Palm Beach County School District.
cbs12.com
Assault victim's family says Palm Beach County School District brushed them off
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The CBS12 News I-Team partnered with CBS12 News En Espanol to investigate a family's claims they were brushed off by the Palm Beach County School District because of a language barrier. They say they didn't know where else to turn, after their daughter...
Arrest made in shooting near Boynton Beach that killed bystander
BOYNTON BEACH —The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in what it called a "rolling gun battle" in December that killed a man in his home. A teen who turned 18 last month was arrested Jan. 31 and booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center. The sheriff's...
veronews.com
Man charged after forging signature to cash $5K check
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was jailed last week after deputies said he altered a $1,350 check to read $5,000 and forged a signature to pay himself, reports show. Dexter Denard Lee Patterson, 23, was arrested Feb. 3 on a variety of charges including use scan...
High school cheerleading coach pleads guilty to charges involving girl, 14
A Palm Beach County high school volunteer cheerleading coach accused of sending explicit text messages to a 14-year-old student pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges.
Tennessee murder suspect arrested after human remains found near Florida highway
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville, Tennessee man was arrested after a missing 28-year-old’s remains were found off of a South Florida highway in January, according to police. Police say 29-year-old Brandon Jenkins reportedly stabbed Gianni Coto to death on Jan. 21 in Tamarac, Florida. Coto was reported missing Jan. 25, detectives say. Investigators found that … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
floridabulldog.org
Broward prosecutors want to put ‘justice center’ boss and notorious ex-BSO deputy Bleiweiss behind bars till he’s almost 80
Prosecutors say they will ask a judge to imprison for 35 years ex-Broward Sheriff’s deputy and self-styled justice reformer Jonathan Bleiweiss because he violated the lenient plea deal he struck eight years ago. “The defendant in this case received the benefits of the plea agreement he made but he...
cbs12.com
Human Remains from Okeechobee still not identified Monday
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, the human remains found in Okeechobee on Saturday still could not be positively identified on Monday. Okeechobee law enforcement says dive teams were out searching the waters near the crime scene to see if there was any physical evidence to help with the investigation.
cbs12.com
West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
1 dead, another injured in crash near West Palm Beach
One person died and another was injured in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.
Comments / 0