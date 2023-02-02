No, Adele did not leave the Grammys when Harry Styles won Album of the Year, despite ceremony footage leading some on social media to think that way. Lizzo filmed Adele’s real reaction, capturing their excitement and fan-girling for Styles. Both appear to be cheering in the clip, with Lizzo pointing the camera to Adele at one point. Adele asked her, “What are you filming me for?” Lizzo then switched the view back to Styles, who had taken the stage at that point.

16 HOURS AGO