Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Watch the Hip Hop 50 Tribute Medley at 2023 GRAMMY Awards
The Hip Hip 50 tribute medley at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards definitely was an eye catching moment. Celebrating the upcoming 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop as a genre, the Recording Academy put together a performance to showcase the history and and global influence of Hip-Hop. The segment featured appearances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort.
Quavo Performs Takeoff Tribute ‘Without You’ at 2023 GRAMMYs: Watch
Quavo paid a heartfelt tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 GRAMMYs tonight (Feb 5). Quavo performed his most recent song ‘Without You‘ which he released in early January as a homage to Takeoff, with the assistance of the Atlanta-based gospel group/worship collective Maverick City Music. During the solemn...
DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend & More Perform ‘God Did’ at 2023 GRAMMYs: Watch
Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy closed out the 2023 GRAMMY awards on Sunday with a performance of their nominated song ‘God Did‘. DJ Khaled started the performance from inside the Crypto.com arena where the ceremony was taking place, before the camera went outside, where he joined Legend, Ross, Lil Wayne and other friends in the middle of the street for rest of the performance.
Lizzo Films Adele’s Real Reaction to Harry Styles’ Album of the Year Grammys Win Amid Rumors She Walked Out
No, Adele did not leave the Grammys when Harry Styles won Album of the Year, despite ceremony footage leading some on social media to think that way. Lizzo filmed Adele’s real reaction, capturing their excitement and fan-girling for Styles. Both appear to be cheering in the clip, with Lizzo pointing the camera to Adele at one point. Adele asked her, “What are you filming me for?” Lizzo then switched the view back to Styles, who had taken the stage at that point.
Quavo & Offset Got Into A Fight At The GRAMMYs
Last night’s tribute to Takeoff by Quavo who performed ‘WITHOUT YOU‘ was a beautiful moment that you can check out here. Unfortunately, some news has just come out that might have somewhat marred it. TMZ is reporting that sources close to the award show tell them that...
Logic Releases New Song ‘Paradise II’ Feat. Norah Jones — Listen
We’re now just a fortnight and a half away from Logic putting out his first independent album, College Park. We’ve already gotten a taste of it with ‘Wake Up’ featuring Lucy Rose and ‘Highlife‘ and now we get another little dose of the album pre-release.
