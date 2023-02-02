Read full article on original website
WildFlour Bakery & Café Closing for Good in Lawrence, NJ
So sad to hear the news that WildFlour Bakery & Café in Lawrenceville will be closing its doors for good on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The gluten-free bakery and eatery has been a staple on Lawrenceville Main Street, next to the Purple Cow ice cream shop, for 10 years.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
The Best Restaurant In Each Town of Middlesex County
Here in the Garden State, we have such a rich and diverse culture, that we get to experience authentic and delicious food from around the world. That other states may not be able to fully experience. Though one may run into the issue and let me clarify. It’s a good issue to have too many choices.
One Of New Jersey’s Most Beloved Chicken Restaurants Is Expanding
This seems like a long time coming, but soon one of the most popular restaurants in Beach Haven will be opening its second New Jersey location. And between you and I, I'm a little confused as to whether it's already opened or not!. It's a place that's known for its...
yeahthatskosher.com
New Gourmet Kosher Bagel Shop in Jackson, NJ: Rosemary Bagels
Rosemary Bagelry is the new, elegant bagel shop just recently opened in Jackson, NJ, just outside Lakewood. The cafe uses homemade boiled and stone-fired bagels or freshly fermented sourdough for their bagel creations, including a breakfast sandwich with cheese and hashbrowns, tuna melts, and of course all of the classic bagels and spreads.
New bagel shop opens in Jackson’s Liberty Commons plaza
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Good bagels are hard to come by on the eastern edge of Jackson, but that’s changing. A gourmet bagel shop called Rosemary Baglery has opened its doors and this isn’t your grandfather’s bagel shop. Yes, at Rosemary’s Baglery, you will find the traditional offerings, but you’re going to find much more. You will also find salads, smoothies, confectionary treats, wraps, soups, and artisanal breakfast creations. Want to make your own? Rosemary’s also sells loose bagels and a variety of spreads and fillings for your bagels by the 1/2 pound. They also sell a wide range of The post New bagel shop opens in Jackson’s Liberty Commons plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
thespokesman.net
What is the Best Pizza in Princeton?
The PDS community often debates what ranks as the best pizza in Princeton, yet there is still no definitive consensus. There are countless places, each with its unique kind of pizza to offer customers. So, what is the best pizza in Princeton?. Conte’s and Jules are local favorites. Some Princetonians...
Unique And Delicious Donut Shop Reveals Exciting New Store In Wall, NJ
Far too often do I feel like I'm writing about businesses that are closing, so when a locally owned business plans on expanding in New Jersey, I'm excited. New Jersey, especially Ocean County and the Jersey Shore is home to some really amazing places to get Donuts. In the parking...
Is This All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant in NJ The Best Bang For Your Buck?
I think I may have stumbled across the best bang for your buck in New Jersey on onlyinyourstate.com. I love all things Asian food and this restaurant in New Brunswick, NJ is for sure worth the trip if you’re bringing a big appetite and little cash. Of course, there...
Best NJ summer concert: Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2023 lineup announced
It's arguably the best concert of the Jersey Shore summer, and this year's 2023 Sea.Hear.Now Festival lineup, which was announced today, will not disappoint. Headlining the two-day event, which will take place at Asbury Park Beach and Bradley Park, will be The Killers on Sept. 16, and The Foo Fighters on Sept. 17.
Bergen County Italian Restaurant Reopens After Year Of Renovations
A Bergen County Italian restaurant is reopening after undergoing renovations.In Napoli opened nearly 40 years ago but has only been updated once or twice before, owners tell Daily Voice. Hi All, long time no see!!! It’s been almost 11 months since our construction was started. We have been…
Iconic wedding venue The Manor is closing, leaving vendors and couples in limbo
Owners of the West Orange business say the decision was prompted by a series of issues including inflation, the pandemic and a decrease in weddings.
The Mouthwatering Monmouth County, NJ Italian Restaurants You Have to Try
We are blessed to have so many amazing Italian restaurants in Monmouth County. These are the spots where you never have a bad meal. These are the places that make you feel at home. What are the most popular Italian dishes?. We turned to Gerbasi Ristorante in The Bronx. This...
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey
It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
tourcounsel.com
Brunswick Square | Shopping mall in New Jersey
Brunswick Square is a single story shopping mall located in East Brunswick, New Jersey, at the intersection of Route 18 and Rues Lane. It is owned and managed by Washington Prime Group and has gross leasable area (GLA) of 769,041 sq ft (71,446.2 m2).
A $1,000,000 and 5 $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In New Jersey
It’s always so cool when someone in the area is a winner when it comes to the lottery. Whether it’s $1 or $1,000,000, it’s always cool when a local lottery player sees some money come back their way after the winning numbers are drawn. The Powerball jackpot...
A Sexy New Way To Get In Shape Is Coming To Ewing, NJ
There’s a brand-new way to work out coming to Ewing, New Jersey and it looks like a ton of fun. There are plenty of gyms, yoga studios, pilates studios, and other forms of fitness studios in Mercer County, but I think this new place may be one of the first of its kind in the area.
Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ
CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
