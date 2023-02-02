Read full article on original website
Keyes acquires Mizner Grande Realty in Boca Raton
The Keyes Company scooped up a 60-agent brokerage in Boca Raton, marking its third acquisition in eight months. Miami-based Keyes acquired Mizner Grande Realty, led by Ari Albinder, according to a release. Mizner Grande and its agents will move into Keyes’ Boca Raton office at 21065 Powerline Road. Albinder...
Lease roundup: CP, Allen Morris, Agave score tenants
Related Fund Management, RRE Ventures, more I Two Town Center I Boca Raton. CP Group signed five new tenants for spec office suites at Two Town Center in Boca Raton. Related Fund Management, a third-party investment management affiliate of Stephen Ross’ Related Companies; New York-based venture capital firm RRE Ventures; Chicago-based BMO Harris Bank; Boca Raton-based law firm Cordoba Legal Group; and real estate investor The Praedium Group took a combined 18,000 square feet at 5355 Town Center Road, according to a CP news release. Their offices are part of the landlord’s flexible workspaces, dubbed worCPlaces.
A scavenger hunt for distress in South Florida
En Mandell is stalking South Florida’s commercial real estate market, looking to swoop in on a distressed asset as debt maturities loom amid high refinancing costs. “It’s just part of the conversation these days in commercial real estate. Where is the distress? When is it going to hit? How can you take advantage of the opportunity?” said Mandell, CEO of Miami-based Tricera Capital. “The writing is on the wall.”
Follow the Crowd to Hollywood, Florida
Strategically located in sunny South Florida between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the City of Hollywood is the destination of choice for people and businesses looking to relocate from the Northeast and West Coast. In Hollywood, they find more than seven miles of beautiful beach with a vibrant city attached, a prime location for reaching international markets, and easy access to South Florida’s major employment centers and transportation routes.
