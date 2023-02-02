En Mandell is stalking South Florida’s commercial real estate market, looking to swoop in on a distressed asset as debt maturities loom amid high refinancing costs. “It’s just part of the conversation these days in commercial real estate. Where is the distress? When is it going to hit? How can you take advantage of the opportunity?” said Mandell, CEO of Miami-based Tricera Capital. “The writing is on the wall.”

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO