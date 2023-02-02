ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

FOX 61

'Caregiving crisis' | Healthcare workers call on CT legislature to address shortage, increase pay

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many in the medical field called on the state legislature Tuesday to address what they call a “critical” healthcare workforce shortage in Connecticut. “We are in a caregiving crisis in this country and it will only get worse if we don't do the right thing,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) at a long-term care worker rally in the Legislative Office Building.
iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
FOX 61

Lamont proposes biggest income tax reduction in state history

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday a plan he says will reduce income tax rates for Connecticut's middle class. "You don't have to apply for this," the governor said at a press conference Monday morning. "You don't have to fill out forms. You will see a reduction in your withholding, which means you'll be keeping more of what you earn."
FOX 61

CT Delegation announces guests for State of the Union

HARTFORD, Conn. — Members of the Connecticut congressional delegation have announced their guests for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. U.S. Richard Blumenthal announced that Alex Plitsas, a U.S. Army veteran who helped evacuate hundreds of Afghans as part of the...
FOX 61

Lamont proposes income tax reduction for 2024-2025

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that he would be calling for a broad-based reduction in income tax rates for Connecticut's middle class. The proposal would be for the fiscal years 2024 and 2025. If approved by the legislature, this will become Connecticut’s first income tax rate...
darientimes.com

CT has $1.4B in unclaimed money. Some of it might be yours.

Connecticut returned $70.7 million in unclaimed property to state residents over the past year, but the often-overlooked program continued to accumulate many millions of dollars more in additional uncashed checks, forgotten savings accounts, unclaimed insurance policies and misplaced refunds. The Connecticut Treasurer’s Office, which oversees the unclaimed property fund, announced...
NBC Connecticut

CT Powerball Ticket Won $100,000

Just one ticket won the huge $754.6 million Powerball jackpot Monday night and it was sold in Washington state, but one ticket sold in Connecticut won $100,000. The winning numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and red Powerball was 7. The Power Play multiplier was 2X. The $100,000 winner...
Washington Examiner

Connecticut website allows residents to see if state owes them money

The state of Connecticut might be holding on to residents' money and is waiting for them to claim it. The money for residents of the Constitution State, who would be owed said money for state-held unclaimed property, is waiting for residents to claim it by visiting the CT Big List website and searching their name. Doing so would direct residents to go through a claim process to receive this money, according to NBC Connecticut.
FOX 61

Lamont proposes additional legislation to end gun violence

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont has proposed another set of gun legislation to introduce to lawmakers this legislative session. This set focuses on gun storage, safety standards for firearms, and additional steps in the gun obtainment process. The goal is to prevent suicides, accidents and domestic violence, according to Lamont.
WNAW 94.7

2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
FOX 61

Lamont announces new round applications for school security grants

HARTFORD, Conn. — Applications for new rounds of funding for two competitive state programs that help with security infrastructure improvements and upgrades to emergency communication systems at schools were announced by Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday. The programs are available for both public and not public schools from K-12...
NECN

Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border

Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
FOX 61

FOX 61

