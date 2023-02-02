Read full article on original website
Related
'Caregiving crisis' | Healthcare workers call on CT legislature to address shortage, increase pay
HARTFORD, Conn. — Many in the medical field called on the state legislature Tuesday to address what they call a “critical” healthcare workforce shortage in Connecticut. “We are in a caregiving crisis in this country and it will only get worse if we don't do the right thing,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) at a long-term care worker rally in the Legislative Office Building.
Connecticut proposes bill to cut off financial ties for convicted domestic abusers
HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut legislation is taking steps to protect domestic and family violence victims. On January 3, 2023, a bill was submitted to the General Assembly, proposing a ban on individuals convicted of domestic or family violence crimes from receiving alimony, pension proceeds, or other financial support from their victim spouse.
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
Use of 'Latinx' under siege by Connecticut Puerto Rican lawmakers
HARTFORD, Conn. — On her first day in office as Governor of the State of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders banned the use of Latinx. Now, a group of Connecticut House members is seeking to ban the use of Latinx in official state communication. The proposal will be taken up by a legislative committee this session.
Lamont proposes biggest income tax reduction in state history
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday a plan he says will reduce income tax rates for Connecticut's middle class. "You don't have to apply for this," the governor said at a press conference Monday morning. "You don't have to fill out forms. You will see a reduction in your withholding, which means you'll be keeping more of what you earn."
Bad appointments failing those in Connecticut’s prisons
It becomes clear to those of us who work to create humanitarian change to a system based on enslavement that our voices and the voices of incarcerated people and their families will not be hear
CT Delegation announces guests for State of the Union
HARTFORD, Conn. — Members of the Connecticut congressional delegation have announced their guests for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. U.S. Richard Blumenthal announced that Alex Plitsas, a U.S. Army veteran who helped evacuate hundreds of Afghans as part of the...
Gov. Lamont proposes first state income tax cut in nearly 30 years
The last time Connecticut cut the state income tax, we were all doing "The Macarena."
Lamont proposes income tax reduction for 2024-2025
CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that he would be calling for a broad-based reduction in income tax rates for Connecticut's middle class. The proposal would be for the fiscal years 2024 and 2025. If approved by the legislature, this will become Connecticut’s first income tax rate...
darientimes.com
CT has $1.4B in unclaimed money. Some of it might be yours.
Connecticut returned $70.7 million in unclaimed property to state residents over the past year, but the often-overlooked program continued to accumulate many millions of dollars more in additional uncashed checks, forgotten savings accounts, unclaimed insurance policies and misplaced refunds. The Connecticut Treasurer’s Office, which oversees the unclaimed property fund, announced...
NBC Connecticut
CT Powerball Ticket Won $100,000
Just one ticket won the huge $754.6 million Powerball jackpot Monday night and it was sold in Washington state, but one ticket sold in Connecticut won $100,000. The winning numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and red Powerball was 7. The Power Play multiplier was 2X. The $100,000 winner...
Washington Examiner
Connecticut website allows residents to see if state owes them money
The state of Connecticut might be holding on to residents' money and is waiting for them to claim it. The money for residents of the Constitution State, who would be owed said money for state-held unclaimed property, is waiting for residents to claim it by visiting the CT Big List website and searching their name. Doing so would direct residents to go through a claim process to receive this money, according to NBC Connecticut.
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
Lamont proposes additional legislation to end gun violence
HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont has proposed another set of gun legislation to introduce to lawmakers this legislative session. This set focuses on gun storage, safety standards for firearms, and additional steps in the gun obtainment process. The goal is to prevent suicides, accidents and domestic violence, according to Lamont.
2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
Stimulus update: Direct relief payments worth up to $1,000 to be sent out Wednesday
Essential Connecticut workers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic are set to receive a payment worth up to $1,000 on Feb. 1.
'Hero Pay' for Connecticut essential workers begin today: Everything you need to know
CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 150,000 essential workers in Connecticut are starting to receive up to $1,000 in a state payout known as "Hero Pay.”. "Hero Pay" is a one-time payment that will begin going out on Feb. 1, with 20,000 payments made each week in the order that applications were received.
Lamont announces new round applications for school security grants
HARTFORD, Conn. — Applications for new rounds of funding for two competitive state programs that help with security infrastructure improvements and upgrades to emergency communication systems at schools were announced by Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday. The programs are available for both public and not public schools from K-12...
Some Common Sayings Just Don't Work in Connecticut, Here Are 7 of Them
I get it, some days you get up without ever really getting up. We all get tired and on those days you're more likely to be basic in an effort to get through the day. However, if you're a robot that spits out clichés all day, people take notice.
NECN
Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border
Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 2