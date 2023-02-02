The state of Connecticut might be holding on to residents' money and is waiting for them to claim it. The money for residents of the Constitution State, who would be owed said money for state-held unclaimed property, is waiting for residents to claim it by visiting the CT Big List website and searching their name. Doing so would direct residents to go through a claim process to receive this money, according to NBC Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO