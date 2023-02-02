Read full article on original website
What is the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Start Date?
Season 3 of Overwatch 2 is coming very soon. As was announced things will be switching between a new map and a new hero with each season. This is the first time players will have just a map coming out. This new one looks to be a place players have been before but in a different mode. Here is the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Start Date.
VALORANT VCT LOCK//IN Capsule Revealed
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins and knife skins. This time it was leaked a bit earlier than it has been in the past. Normally something comes out at least a few hours before the reveal and this time the leaks were about a day early. Are the leakers starting to get ahead again? Either way, here is the new VALORANT VCT LOCK//IN Capsule.
Overwatch 2 One-Punch Man Collab Coming in Season 3
As Season 2 of Overwatch 2 comes to a close, it’s time to look forward onto its exciting new future. Overwatch 2 announced its plans for the next season of its free-to-play model. Season 3 of Overwatch is looking to be one of the most exciting seasons yet, thanks to a brand new collaboration with a popular franchise. Overwatch 2 revealed on Monday February 6 that it will be offering a new Doomfist skin in collaboration with the popular show One-Punch Man. Doomfist will don the yellow jumpsuit and white cape to celebrate the occasion,.
VALORANT Agent Codename SmokeDancer Potentially Leaked
The next Act of VALORANT is coming up soon and fans will be wondering who the next agent might be? While there has not always been a new agent with each Act, generally the VALORANT dev team have been good about communicating that. There is new information on a potential new agent. Here is what is known about the potential leak of VALORANT Agent Codename SmokeDancer.
Hogwarts Legacy Wand Customization: Is it Available?
The Harry Potter-inspired game, Hogwarts Legacy is coming out soon. with that, more and more of the game is getting leaked. This is thanks to people getting the game early either through the correct means but then breaking the rules or through the wrong ways and also still, breaking the rules. With that, players now have an answer to whether or not Hogwarts Legacy has Wand Customization in it.
How To Claim Free Hogwarts Legacy Rewards
With the launch of Hogwarts Legacy, WB Games treats gamers to free Hogwarts Legacy Rewards. All players have to do is link their Harry Potter Fan Club Account. Create a WB Games account and a Harry Potter Fan Club account. These are two separate websites to go to. Once both...
Is Hogwarts Legacy Co Op?
Hogwarts Legacy has arrived and many players are jumping in and looking to see what all they will be able to do. There is a lot. They will fight dark wizards and witches. Explore Hogwarts in a depth that was never known before. And they will, to a certain degree, create a brand new character for the Harry Potter Universe. But can it be played with friends? Here is the answer to is Hogwarts Legacy Co Op?
VALORANT 6.02 Patch Notes: Buffing the Stinger
Like the other big Riot Games franchises, VALORANT is consistently coming out with patches. The reason for this is to keep the game as balanced as it can be along with adding more content to keep the fans engaged. While VALORANT is not on as consistent of a schedule as League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics, it is still patching regularly. Here is the latest patch, the VALORANT 6.02 Patch Notes.
How to Unlock Hogwarts Legacy Flying Broom
Although Quidditch isn’t something included in the title players in Hogwarts Legacy can still learn the art of broom riding. There’s a vast open world and broom travel is the way to go. Here’s how gamers can unlock the flying broom In Hogwarts Legacy. Unlocking The Broom.
All New Apex Legends Classes
It looks like Season 16 for Apex Legends may be a major one. There will be a new gun for the first time in quite a while, team deathmatch is finally getting added and there will be no new legend. But the reason for that is the dev team is balancing out a lot of legends and adding something brand new. Here is what is known so far about the New Apex Legends Classes coming to the battle royale.
How to Get Hogwarts Legacy Crucio Spell
Hogwarts Legacy has arrived and many players are jumping in and looking to see what all they will be able to do. In a magical world, abilities are arguably as important as anything else. For anything surrounding the Harry Potter Universe, this could not be more true. Spells are a major part of the game not just in combat but out of it and to solve puzzles as well. Here is the answer to How to Get Hogwarts Legacy Crucio Spell.
New Apex Legends Gun Nemesis Coming With Season 16
It looks like Season 16 for Apex Legends may be a major one. There will be a new gun for the first time in quite a while, team deathmatch is finally getting added and there will be no new legend. The first new gun will be a new Assault Rifle with energy ammo. This is a pretty significant addition. Here is what is known about the New Apex Legends Gun, the Nemesis.
Could Nerfs be Headed Towards Zabu and Silver Surfer?
Since the official start of Marvel Snap, two cards have taken a complete stranglehold of the competitive scene. The first on the scene was Silver Surfer when they hopped into the ranked ladder at the start of the Power Cosmic season. After a season filled with buffed-up three drops, the Savage Land season kicked off and unleashed a brand new menace. Zabu warped the meta-game on their release. Thanks to its ability to speed the game up by reducing the cost of four-energy cards, Zabu often locked out opponents thanks to a brutal Spider-Man and Absorbing Man combo.
Skin.Club presents: Karrigan Reviews
Skin.Club, one of the biggest CS:GO case opening sites in the world, announces a partnership with the newly awarded “best IGL of the Year”, Finn “Karrigan” Andersen. Karrigan is one the most decorated, experienced and well-renowned captains in the game. Having started his career in 2006, he’s won pretty much every significant trophy in CS:GO, including the Major, IEM and EPL. He’s great at taking calculated risks and making his opponents second-guess themselves. Finn’s energy on the server is matched by his real life personality, giving him an admirable presence both in- and outside of the game.
Call of Duty League: Boston Major II
The Call of Duty League is live and upon us again this weekend as Boston Major II takes place. The Boston Breach organization is hosting the second LAN tournament of the Modern Warfare II season so far. The online stage II qualifier matches finished last weekend. Across the 30 Stage...
