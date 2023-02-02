Hogwarts Legacy has arrived and many players are jumping in and looking to see what all they will be able to do. In a magical world, abilities are arguably as important as anything else. For anything surrounding the Harry Potter Universe, this could not be more true. Spells are a major part of the game not just in combat but out of it and to solve puzzles as well. Here is the answer to How to Get Hogwarts Legacy Crucio Spell.

7 HOURS AGO