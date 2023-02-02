ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Patrick Mahomes Once Outpitched Michael Kopech in High School Game

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m4TZL_0kaSVTSB00

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes once went toe-to-toe with Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech in high school. Mahomes tossed a no-hitter, striking out 16 in Whitehouse's 2-1 victory over Mount Pleasant (Texas).

Long before he was a Super Bowl champion and NFL MVP, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a three-sport star athlete at Whitehouse High School in Texas.

Mahomes' team once played Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech's team, Mount Pleasant in 2014 — with Mahomes and Kopech each taking the mound against each other. Both pitchers were in their senior year.

Kopech allowed two unearned runs on two hits, striking out 12, but it was Mahomes that got the victory. Mahomes struck out 16, tossing a no-hitter in Whitehouse's 2-1 win over Mount Pleasant.

"Me and Pat knew we had it coming into this game and he pitched a heck of a game," Kopech said. "It was a battle and we both knew it was going to be a battle. And he's a great hitter too, so I thought if anyone was going to get a hold of one, it was going to be him. And I wanted to get a hold of one of his too, but he beat me every at-bat today. He put up a fight for me and he came out on top today and I respect him a lot."

Mahomes went 0-for-2 in three plate appearances, walking once and striking out twice.

"We were so excited to see (Kopech); to see a kid that throws that hard is just going to make us better in the long run," Whitehouse coach Derrick Jenkins said. "But there is no doubt in a big game (Mahomes) is going to step up and throw the way he did today. Never any doubt. He's just a big-game guy. He's a kid where you know when it's on the line and someone is trying to best him, he's going to take care of business."

Mahomes has proven himself to be a 'big-game guy' on the gridiron. Sunday, he put the Chiefs in position to kick the game-winning field goal of the AFC Championship Game, beating the Cincinnati Bengals. With the win, Mahomes' Chiefs collect their third AFC title in four years.

Mahomes would later be selected in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft by the Detroit Tigers . He would choose not to sign, opting to play football and baseball at Texas Tech.

Kopech has found a home in the Chicago White Sox pitching rotation. Last season, he logged a 3.54 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 110 innings pitched and 25 starts.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
FanSided

Bears News: Matt Nagy makes comments about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears didn’t have much success with Matt Nagy as their head coach. They had one good year in 2018 where they dominated their way to the NFC North title but fell off very quickly. It was more than just the head coach but he was a big problem by the time 2021 was complete.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

5 Bears draft prospects who impressed at Senior Bowl

Game tape will always be the most important aspect when evaluating players in the draft, but we already know that Bears GM Ryan Poles also highly values Senior Bowl performances. Last year, the Bears drafted four players who participated in the Senior Bowl: Braxton Jones, Velus Jones Jr., Dominique Robinson, Ja’Tyre Carter. They also claimed Sterling Weatherford off waivers after the Colts cut him to trim their roster to 53 players. This year, Poles and his staff may lean on the Senior Bowl even more, since they’ll have unique intel from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who acted as a head coach during the game. If so, here are five names to keep an eye on, after impressive showings throughout the week of practices and the game itself.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry E Lambert

Free Agents and Top Draft Picks Line Up Nicely with Bears' Needs

The needs of the Chicago bears are many and well-chronicled. They include interior defensive line help, an edge pass rusher, a linebacker or two, help on the offensive line and a number one WR. They will also have to do something at RB, even if it's just resigning David Montgomery. Fortunately for them, their needs and the available talent match up pretty well. Having your QB in place is a huge help. Let's look at the available talent.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Kyrie Irving Trade Draws Reactions From Bulls, Bears on Twitter

Bulls, Bears react to Kyrie Irving trade on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving got his wish. Just days after reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets, Irving is headed to Dallas to play alongside Luka Doncic in the Mavericks backcourt. The NBA world was on alert for a blockbuster deal involving the controversial player, yet it still created some shockwaves on social media, including one Bulls player.
CHICAGO, IL
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy