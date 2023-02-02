Patrick Mahomes Once Outpitched Michael Kopech in High School Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes once went toe-to-toe with Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech in high school. Mahomes tossed a no-hitter, striking out 16 in Whitehouse's 2-1 victory over Mount Pleasant (Texas).

Long before he was a Super Bowl champion and NFL MVP, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a three-sport star athlete at Whitehouse High School in Texas.

Mahomes' team once played Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech's team, Mount Pleasant in 2014 — with Mahomes and Kopech each taking the mound against each other. Both pitchers were in their senior year.

Kopech allowed two unearned runs on two hits, striking out 12, but it was Mahomes that got the victory. Mahomes struck out 16, tossing a no-hitter in Whitehouse's 2-1 win over Mount Pleasant.

"Me and Pat knew we had it coming into this game and he pitched a heck of a game," Kopech said. "It was a battle and we both knew it was going to be a battle. And he's a great hitter too, so I thought if anyone was going to get a hold of one, it was going to be him. And I wanted to get a hold of one of his too, but he beat me every at-bat today. He put up a fight for me and he came out on top today and I respect him a lot."

Mahomes went 0-for-2 in three plate appearances, walking once and striking out twice.

"We were so excited to see (Kopech); to see a kid that throws that hard is just going to make us better in the long run," Whitehouse coach Derrick Jenkins said. "But there is no doubt in a big game (Mahomes) is going to step up and throw the way he did today. Never any doubt. He's just a big-game guy. He's a kid where you know when it's on the line and someone is trying to best him, he's going to take care of business."

Mahomes has proven himself to be a 'big-game guy' on the gridiron. Sunday, he put the Chiefs in position to kick the game-winning field goal of the AFC Championship Game, beating the Cincinnati Bengals. With the win, Mahomes' Chiefs collect their third AFC title in four years.

Mahomes would later be selected in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft by the Detroit Tigers . He would choose not to sign, opting to play football and baseball at Texas Tech.

Kopech has found a home in the Chicago White Sox pitching rotation. Last season, he logged a 3.54 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 110 innings pitched and 25 starts.

