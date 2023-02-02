ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

KVAL

The flower basket program is back for another year in Florence

FLORENCE, Ore. — Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the public works department of the City of Florence, is preparing to hang the magnificent flower baskets that have adorned Bay Street from spring into fall for the last seven years, according to a release from Florence ACC.
FLORENCE, OR
KVAL

KVAL Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show wraps up 50th annual event

EUGENE, Ore. — Round three of the 50th Annual KVAL Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show was just as lively at the Lane Events Center. Despite it being the last day, several attendees roamed around exploring the various booths and exhibits. One attendee was Riley Woods, who came with his...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon Country Fair announces 2023 Endowment Fund recipients

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Country Fair Bill Wooten Endowment Fund has awarded a total of $15,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving youth in the Fair’s neighboring Fern Ridge communities. This funding tangibly represents the Fair’s deep appreciation of our home community. Endowment Fund supported projects...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Combat Hero Bike Build returns to KVAL Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's show

EUGENE, Ore. — The 50th annual KVAL Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's Show kicked off Friday at the Lane Events Center. An organization that helps build motorcycles for injured veterans returned to the show this weekend for their fourth year. John Barker, a former Marine, is the president of Combat...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Coos County businesses urged to apply for no-cost lighting upgrades

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — No-cost lighting upgrades are available for small businesses and community organizations throughout Coos County as part of a collaborative effort between city governments and the Energy Trust of Oregon. The non-profit serves the customers of utilities like Pacific Power and Northwest Natural, with a goal...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Garage fire in Coos Bay caused by accidental electrical issue, officials say

COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 9:20 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 5), the North Coos Dispatch Center received a call for a possible garage fire at 1631 Juniper Avenue. "Initial reports were from a third party that stated that there was possibly a fire in the garage and the occupant was not able to open the garage to investigate," the Coos Bay Fire Dept. said.
COOS BAY, OR
KVAL

Oregon State set to host spring game on April 22

The last time we saw Oregon State Football on the field they were winning their first bowl game in 9 years. Add their 30 - 3 thumping of Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, plus their upset comeback win over Oregon, and everything they've done this off-season; it's a great time to be an OSU fan.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Oregon women's basketball falls to No. 7 Utah, 100-92

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team was in major need of an offensive reboot after falling to Colorado on Friday, but such a tall task wouldn't come easy against the 7th-ranked Utah Utes. Oregon came out strong, but Utah turned up the heat and went on an...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon State women not able to hold on against Colorado

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State women's basketball team has developed a theme of digging themselves a hole in the first two quarters and then coming back to make the game close in the third and fourth quarters. But Sunday was not on-theme for the Beavers. Oregon State did...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Oregon men display resilience again in win over Arizona State

EUGENE, Ore. — Though they’ve been counted out time and time again, the Oregon men’s basketball team continues to keep their NCAA tournament dreams on life support. The latest sign of hope came via a 75-70 road-win over 16-7 Arizona State. The Ducks now sit at 14-10...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

OSU Cheer and Dance squad team up with P3 for first time

At almost every Oregon State sporting event, you will find the Oregon State Cheer and Dance squad. Helping cheer the Beavers on to victory. But on Sunday, some members of ‘Beaver Nation’ got a chance to be a part of the squad. Linda Spaulding, Oregon State Senior Cheer...

