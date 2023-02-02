ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former ‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley marries Ryan Dawkins

By Emily Selleck
Clare Crawley finally got her final rose.

The former reality star, who searched for love on four shows in the “Bachelor” franchise, married her fiancé , Ryan Dawkins, on Wednesday.

The couple exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony in the bride’s native Sacramento, Calif.

“If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life … I wouldn’t change a thing,” she told People . “Happiest day of my life, hands down.”

Just days earlier, Crawley, 41, told her fans that her wedding dress had been stolen from her car while vacationing in Hawaii.

“It was in there because I was supposed to take it to get its last alteration, and I wanted to remind myself not to forget it,” she said on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkZ11_0kaSTtHN00
The newlyweds tied the knot in Sacramento, Calif.
clarecrawley/Instagram

The hairstylist added that “everything [happens] for a reason, and we might not know what that reason looks like right now, but it works out.”

Crawley ended up finding a replacement dress from Flares Bridal.

“Within three days, I got a brand-new dress altered, pressed, completely altered again in the best way, like even more fitting. Turns out, that was the wedding dress that was on my Pinterest board three years ago. It’s the dress of my dreams,” she explained.

The former ABC personality called her final dress “beautiful” and said she was “still crying happy tears” since “everything works out how it’s supposed to work out — and sometimes even better.”

Crawley joined Bachelor Nation in 2014 when she competed on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of “The Bachelor.” She then searched for love on Seasons 1 and 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise” and the 2018 spinoff “Bachelor Winter Games” before starring as the Season 16 “Bachelorette” in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mk8GI_0kaSTtHN00
Crawley starred on “The Bachelor,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” “Bachelor Winter Games” and “The Bachelorette.”
clarecrawley/Instagram

During her time as the show’s lead, Crawley immediately fell for contestant Dale Moss. Their romance moved so quickly that they left in the middle of the season.

She and Moss, now 34, got engaged just four episodes in, then Tayshia Adams took over as the “Bachelorette” to complete the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjIfX_0kaSTtHN00
The reality star was previously engaged to Dale Moss.
clarecrawley/Instagram

Crawley and the former football player broke up in September 2021, shortly before she began dating Dawkins.

A year later, Crawley and Dawkins, the CEO of Mascot Sports, got engaged in Las Vegas at the Rise Festival.

“He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together,” she captioned a photo of her then-fiancé down on one knee. “The easiest YES of my life ❤️.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yON87_0kaSTtHN00
Crawley was previously engaged to Dale Moss.
ABC via Getty Images

Crawley later said she was “over the moon” about Dawkins’ surprise proposal.

“This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago,” she told People at the time. “It’s just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning.”

She added, “Really, what he’s in it for is my heart, and he is so consistent and so vocal about how much he loves me. It is something I have never experienced. … It’s been such a gift having him in my life.”

