Yellow files revised change of operations with Teamsters
Less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. filed revised change-of-operations notifications with the Teamsters union on Monday. An original plan to consolidate operations at regional carriers New Penn and Holland with its national YRC Freight network received pushback from the union in December, forcing the carrier to revisit the process. A key sticking...
MyCarrier, Loadsure partner to reduce LTL claims process from weeks to hours
Since launching in 2017, less-than-truckload booking platform MyCarrier has focused on automating the inefficiencies of the industry to benefit both its elite carriers and shippers. On Tuesday, the company announced its next operational win — dynamic, on-demand insurance in partnership with insurtech provider Loadsure. “We wanted to find a...
TFI may be interested in talking to ArcBest about operational collaboration, TFI chief says
Correction: An earlier version incorrectly referenced the issue of M&A in Alain Bédard’s comments regarding ArcBest. Bédard did not talk about M&A. TFI head said Monday that the Montreal-based transport conglomerate would be interested in operational combinations with the U.S.-based less-than-truckload carrier ArcBest Corp. (NASDAQ: ARCB). TFI...
Five reasons freight procurement is broken
Freight procurement can feel like an exercise in futility: You spend months analyzing your transportation spend and carrier performance, putting lanes out to bid and deciding how to award freight, only to end up in the spot market at the last minute or rebidding all of your lanes again if the market shifts.
UP.Partners’ Moving World Report breaks down transportation’s past, present and future
Just about any time a new, groundbreaking technology takes off, comparisons to the internet are inevitable and seldom warranted. The smartphone industry, for example, could be considered a case of the latter. But the modern mobility industry may be an even better comparison. Transportation companies are everywhere, and they’re growing...
Lag effect: Why liner profits stay high much longer than spot rates
Spot container shipping rates in many trades have already collapsed back to pre-COVID levels. But container liner earnings are still nowhere near where they were pre-pandemic. Ocean carriers are still earning billions more per quarter than they used to. German carrier Hapag-Lloyd reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization...
Intermodal truckers secure win against ocean carriers
WASHINGTON — Intermodal truck drivers and their companies operating in four U.S. geographical regions may soon have more choices among providers of the chassis they use to haul ocean containers to and from ports and container yards. Erin Wirth, Federal Maritime Commission chief administrative law judge, issued an initial...
Cummins on board for solid ’23 in truck equipment
Engine maker Cummins Inc. tracks with OEM projections for solid North American demand for new trucks for at least the first half of 2023. If the Chinese market recovers, look for a possible profit spike. Freight rates, especially spot rates that account for roughly 15% of the market that quote...
