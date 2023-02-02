Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Werner’s Q4 beats, 2023 guidance has some hurdles
Like other carriers that have reported fourth-quarter results, Werner Enterprises expects to see a better freight market by the back half of 2023. The company’s outlook calls for a “relatively muted economic backdrop,” but management believes that as customers work through excess inventories and truck capacity continues to leave the market, truckload fundamentals will firm.
freightwaves.com
RXO posts EPS gains, decline in revenue for Q4
In its first quarterly report since being spun off in November from XPO Inc., transportation company RXO Inc. on Tuesday reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of 28 cents in the fourth quarter on revenue of $1.1 billion. Revenue for the same period of 2021, when RXO’s businesses were still...
freightwaves.com
Flatbed carrier Daseke sees industry hitting new peak for rates in 2025
Management from flatbed truckload operator Daseke said it expects to see demand improve by the middle of the year, in line with normal seasonality, with rates returning to 2022 peak levels next year. It also sees the industry reaching a fresh peak for rates in 2025. Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) reported...
freightwaves.com
TFI may be interested in talking to ArcBest about operational collaboration, TFI chief says
Correction: An earlier version incorrectly referenced the issue of M&A in Alain Bédard’s comments regarding ArcBest. Bédard did not talk about M&A. TFI head said Monday that the Montreal-based transport conglomerate would be interested in operational combinations with the U.S.-based less-than-truckload carrier ArcBest Corp. (NASDAQ: ARCB). TFI...
freightwaves.com
Lag effect: Why liner profits stay high much longer than spot rates
Spot container shipping rates in many trades have already collapsed back to pre-COVID levels. But container liner earnings are still nowhere near where they were pre-pandemic. Ocean carriers are still earning billions more per quarter than they used to. German carrier Hapag-Lloyd reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization...
freightwaves.com
MyCarrier, Loadsure partner to reduce LTL claims process from weeks to hours
Since launching in 2017, less-than-truckload booking platform MyCarrier has focused on automating the inefficiencies of the industry to benefit both its elite carriers and shippers. On Tuesday, the company announced its next operational win — dynamic, on-demand insurance in partnership with insurtech provider Loadsure. “We wanted to find a...
freightwaves.com
Yellow files revised change of operations with Teamsters
Less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. filed revised change-of-operations notifications with the Teamsters union on Monday. An original plan to consolidate operations at regional carriers New Penn and Holland with its national YRC Freight network received pushback from the union in December, forcing the carrier to revisit the process. A key sticking...
freightwaves.com
Check Call: What if it’s not the worst time to buy?
Welcome to Check Call, our corner of the internet for all things 3PL, freight broker and supply chain. Check Call the podcast comes out every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. EST. Catch up on previous episodes here. If this was forwarded to you, sign up for Check Call the newsletter here.
freightwaves.com
Is the cat out of the bag on a TFI and ArcBest deal?
Things may soon get interesting in the less-than-truckload mergers and acquisitions space. On the TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) analyst call Monday night, it was revealed that the Montreal-based transport conglomerate held a 4% stake, or a little more than 1 million shares, in ArcBest Corp., an asset-based LTL carrier and non-asset-based provider located in Fort Smith, Arkansas. TFI spent $89 million for the stake.
freightwaves.com
Transportation metrics show early signs of firming in January
A deterioration in transportation metrics slowed in January, according to supply chain data published Tuesday. A monthly survey of supply chain executives, the Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI), showed transportation prices contracted at a slower pace than that of the all-time fastest rate of decline logged by the data set during December. The prices subindex registered a reading of 42 in January.
freightwaves.com
How to get and stay ahead in the freight recession using the weather
ITS ConGlobal, North America’s largest integrated intermodal services provider, has been a leader in the logistics industry for over 50 years. But it’s not just their decades-long customer relationships or industry-leading technology capabilities that allow them to stand out. They have a key (and often overlooked) competitive advantage—weather...
freightwaves.com
Five reasons freight procurement is broken
Freight procurement can feel like an exercise in futility: You spend months analyzing your transportation spend and carrier performance, putting lanes out to bid and deciding how to award freight, only to end up in the spot market at the last minute or rebidding all of your lanes again if the market shifts.
freightwaves.com
UP.Partners’ Moving World Report breaks down transportation’s past, present and future
Just about any time a new, groundbreaking technology takes off, comparisons to the internet are inevitable and seldom warranted. The smartphone industry, for example, could be considered a case of the latter. But the modern mobility industry may be an even better comparison. Transportation companies are everywhere, and they’re growing...
freightwaves.com
White Paper: The State of Freight – January 2023
FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller and Head of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland discussed global supply chain conditions in the latest “State of Freight” webinar. The conversation came after a fourth quarter that everybody in the freight space would describe as, at the very least, “challenging,” but...
freightwaves.com
Cummins posts record 2022 results as it integrates Meritor business
Cummins Inc. posted strong fourth-quarter results and it set records in several financial metrics in 2022 as the engine maker integrated billions of dollars of acquisitions including taking over Meritor Inc. Revenue of $7.8 billion in the last three months of 2022 was 32.2% above Q4 of 2021. It topped...
freightwaves.com
National labs, Wabtec partner to develop next-gen locomotive engine
Rail technology provider Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) and scientists with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Argonne National Laboratory are working together to develop a hybrid locomotive engine that can run on both hydrogen and diesel. The project, which has been underway since November, will...
freightwaves.com
Cummins on board for solid ’23 in truck equipment
Engine maker Cummins Inc. tracks with OEM projections for solid North American demand for new trucks for at least the first half of 2023. If the Chinese market recovers, look for a possible profit spike. Freight rates, especially spot rates that account for roughly 15% of the market that quote...
Comments / 0