Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
The disrespectful opponent Floyd Mayweather should have faced
According to right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe, Floyd Mayweather should have fought an opponent who was disrespectful to him. The Mayweather CEO says he wishes Mayweather would have taught Bradley a lesson for comments made about him after he retired. Bradley caused controversy in his role at ESPN after a video...
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson vs Danny Williams rematch offer ‘probably still stands’
It’s hard to say, but Mike Tyson’s conqueror, Danny Williams, remains an active fighter at 49, almost twenty years after his most infamous win. WBN previously spoke to Danny about the possibility of fighting Mike again. Shockingly, the Briton made an offer. Williams was named as a top...
worldboxingnews.net
Callum Smith takes stay busy fight as WBC title shot looms
Callum Smith fights in Liverpool for the first time since 2019 when he faces undefeated world-ranked Pole Pawel Stepien at the top of a stacked card at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday March 11 that features Liam Paro vs. Robbie Davies Jr and Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).
worldboxingnews.net
‘Don’t do it champ!’ – George Foreman urged Ali not to fight Holmes
When Muhammad Ali fought for far too long, George Foreman tried to protect his friend at the back end of his career. Foreman has revealed he asked his former opponent not to fight Larry Holmes before their fateful meeting in 1980. Holmes beat down an aged Ali, winning every round...
worldboxingnews.net
Undisputed: Amanda Serrano bloodbath, Alycia Baumgardner wins
Top female competitor Amanda Serrano heads into a rematch with Katie Taylor as a seven-weight and undisputed world champion. The Puerto Rican defeated Mexican Erika Cruz by unanimous decision and was proclaimed undisputed at featherweight on Saturday in New York. Both female warriors went out to look for victory, exchanging...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
worldboxingnews.net
March 18 NXGTEN Newcastle card features a swathe of prospects
Matchroom’s first NXTGEN card of the year at the Utilita Arena Newcastle on Saturday March 18 features some of the very best prospects in the North East and beyond looking to take the next steps in their promising careers, live worldwide on DAZN. Former Team GB standout Cyrus Pattinson...
worldboxingnews.net
Eumir Marcial steps up to eight rounder against Ricardo Villalba
Eumir Felix Marcial, 27, the Philippines’ 2020 middleweight Olympic bronze medalist, is making his first foray into the land of the eight-rounders this Saturday, Feb. 11, in San Antonio’s Alamodome. Marcial fights on the undercard of the O’Shaquie Foster – Rey Vargas WBO world jr. lightweight title battle,...
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Joshua return confirmed as non-PPV, first of five-year deal
Anthony Joshua plans to fight until he’s at least 38 after confirming his return to the ring this spring in London on a non-Pay Per View. AJ returns for his first non-stadium event in the United Kingdom for the first time in seven years as the former two-time heavyweight champion bids to put three damaging losses behind him.
worldboxingnews.net
Shakur Stevenson plans to take over at lightweight after April 8
The pound-for-pound fighting pride of “Brick City” has packed the house before, and he is set to do it again. Undefeated former two-weight world champion Shakur Stevenson will take on Japanese puncher Shuichiro Yoshino in a 12-round WBC lightweight title eliminator Saturday, April 8, at Prudential Center in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey.
worldboxingnews.net
Hatton star who fought on Pacquiao bill indicted on robbery charge
Damien Hooper, a fighter once signed to Ricky Hatton and who fought on Pacquiao vs Horn, has been indicted on a robbery charge in Brisbane, Australia. Hooper will stand trial after being accused of violence and stealing this week at Brisbane Magistrates Court. The ex-International light heavyweight titleholder faces charges...
worldboxingnews.net
Joshua Clottey reveals shock PPV split from Manny Pacquiao fight
Joshua Clottey aired his part of a deal to face Manny Pacquiao in 2010, stating his manager got more split from the Pay Per View than he did. The Ghanaian superstar, who retired for good in 2019, discussed that his handler negotiated 33% more PPV profits. Speaking with Joy News...
worldboxingnews.net
The sickening KO punch Manny Pacquiao was never able to outrun
Manny Pacquiao felt the earth move under his feet in 2012 as one of his prominent career rivals got stunning revenge. Mexican Juan Manuel Marquez pulverized Pacquiao as nobody had before, leaving him prone face-down on the canvas in their fourth clash. For years after the bout, Pacquiao chased down...
worldboxingnews.net
UK Olympic star to Kell Brook on snorting clip, ‘we’ve all been there’
British Paralympic wheelchair champion David Weir, an athlete with six gold medals from 2008 and 2012, backed Kell Brook’s recent video clip. Weird responded to Brook’s post after the Sheffield man was filmed taking cocaine at his home. Kell Brook. “We’ve all been there, Kell. There’s no need...
Comments / 0