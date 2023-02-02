ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, ID

KXLY

SPD arrest two suspected of shoplifting over $20,000 worth of merchandise

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department arrested two people suspected of shoplifting around $23,000 worth of merchandise over three months. SPD's Stolen Property Enforcement and Recovery Unit got several reports of the two suspects shoplifting across different locations in Spokane and Spokane Valley. Police say the suspects had a specific method of shoplifting: they would enter a store, fill shopping baskets with merchandise and run out of the store.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Post Falls police arrest pair from Spokane for drug-related charges

POST FALLS, Idaho – Officers with the Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) arrested two people from Spokane on drug-related charges Saturday morning. According to PFPD officer Jonathin Zibli, 43-year-old Amy Knight and 44-year-old Nicholas Taylor, both from Spokane, were arrested at the Post Falls Factory Outlet around noon. Knight...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY

Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault

SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane Police gives tips on how to avoid online scammers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Online scamming is a complex crime, and knowing how to identify and avoid a scammer is important, especially with modern-day technology. You've probably received a call that was labeled "Scam Likely" on your smartphone, or had an email in your inbox that tries to get you to click a link. These are becoming very frequent, and the best course of action you can do is to avoid them altogether.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Valley deputies, emergency crews rescue dog that fell through ice on Shelley Lake

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies and Emergency Operations Team (EOT) members responded to reports of a dog that fell through the ice on Shelley Lake. According to a press release, units responded on Feb. 4 around 6:10 p.m. to rescue the dog, who was reportedly around 40 yards offshore. Deputy Stephan Moore, sporting rescue gear, ventured onto the thin, weak ice to save the dog from the frigid water.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Shop Building Destroyed By Fire Near Potlatch

A shop building near Potlatch was destroyed by fire on Saturday afternoon. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that Potlatch Volunteer Firefighters were called to the blaze on Cora Road Northwest of town around 3:45. The shop was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. There’s no word on what sparked the fire. No one was hurt. Volunteer Firefighters from Palouse were called in to assist. Crews were on scene until about 8:00 Saturday night.
POTLATCH, ID
KXLY

Coeur d'Alene woman arrested following standoff in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho -- Law enforcement officers arrested a woman in Hayden Wednesday morning after she barricaded herself inside her vehicle, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 41-year-old Sara E. Beebe, from Coeur d'Alene, had active warrants for possession of paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm...
HAYDEN, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
SPOKANE, WA
The Center Square

Recent arrests highlight fentanyl ODs in Spokane County, up 1233%

(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants. The fourth individual, Damian Plumley, 33, was arrested on a felony warrant for the sale and...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
SPOKANE, WA
