Covington, KY

WLWT 5

Emergency crews respond to a crash with injuries in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed a two-vehicle crash on Ohio State Route 32 at McKeever Road in Williamsburg Sunday night. Two air care choppers responded to the crash. According to officials, two children are involved and suffered facial injuries. For live traffic updates, click here.
WILLIAMSBURG, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Fiery Crash Claims the Life of Vevay Man

The accident took place early Tuesday morning on State Road 256. (Jefferson County, Ind.) - Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a single vehicle accident early Tuesday morning. The accident occurred in the 11000 block of State Road 256 around 4:12 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the...
VEVAY, IN
Fox 19

Coroner: 1 victim identified in fatal Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of the victims involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown. Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m., the coroner confirmed. According to Middletown Police Chief David Birk,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Springdale police seek person of interest in shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest. Police say they did not find out about the shooting at the time it happened about 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike because it was reported after the fact.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on north I-75 in Roselawn, all lanes reopen

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash partially blocking traffic along northbound I-75 in Roselawn has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is partially blocking traffic on the interstate in Roselawn, Monday evening. According to the Ohio Deparment of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Deputies: Train crashes into stolen construction vehicle

A train crashed into a stolen skid steer (Bobcat machine) early Tuesday morning in Dry Ridge, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Deputies said they think a suspect hid a truck and a trailer across from the train tracks and when that suspect attempted to load the construction vehicle onto the trailer to move it, it became stuck on the railroad tracks. A train struck the skid steer around 5:30 a.m. near the 2800 block of Dixie Highway.
DRY RIDGE, KY
WLWT 5

Springdale police seeking help finding shooting suspect

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The Springdale Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in a shooting. Officials say that the shooting was not reported immediately to the police, and it was only known about when the victim was taken to the hospital by a third party. Officers determined the shooting took place at the BP gas station at 11775 Springfield Pike at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 6.
SPRINGDALE, OH

