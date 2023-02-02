Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Emergency crews respond to a crash with injuries in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed a two-vehicle crash on Ohio State Route 32 at McKeever Road in Williamsburg Sunday night. Two air care choppers responded to the crash. According to officials, two children are involved and suffered facial injuries. For live traffic updates, click here.
eaglecountryonline.com
Fiery Crash Claims the Life of Vevay Man
The accident took place early Tuesday morning on State Road 256. (Jefferson County, Ind.) - Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a single vehicle accident early Tuesday morning. The accident occurred in the 11000 block of State Road 256 around 4:12 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the...
WKRC
Police: Man sells pickup truck, steals it back for bank robbery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Harrison man is accused of selling a pickup truck and then stealing it back to use as a getaway vehicle during a bank robbery. Police say Brian Schmidt sold a Dodge Dakota pickup truck to a man in August 2020 but kept a spare key to the truck.
Fox 19
Coroner: 1 victim identified in fatal Middletown shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of the victims involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown. Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m., the coroner confirmed. According to Middletown Police Chief David Birk,...
Fox 19
Springdale police seek person of interest in shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest. Police say they did not find out about the shooting at the time it happened about 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike because it was reported after the fact.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on north I-75 in Roselawn, all lanes reopen
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash partially blocking traffic along northbound I-75 in Roselawn has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is partially blocking traffic on the interstate in Roselawn, Monday evening. According to the Ohio Deparment of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
1 injured, U.S. 35 reopens in Dayton after rollover crash Monday morning
Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS responded to US-35 eastbound after a rollover crash.
Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton to permanently close
General Manager Leisel Volski said the construction project near Main Street and McKinley Avenue a few years ago severely impacted their business and also played a factor in the decision to close.
WLWT 5
Water main break impacting stores in Hillsboro; boil advisory in place for some
HILLSBORO, Ohio — A water main break is affecting multiple streets and businesses in Hillsboro on Tuesday, according to the Hillsboro Water Department. Officials say the water main break is affecting Carolstown Road, Roberts Lane, and Harry Sauner Road. Officials say there is also a boil-water advisory in this...
UPDATE: Police searching for 3 suspects after shooting in Dayton
Dayton police are searching for three suspects after a shooting Tuesday morning.
1 of 2 people killed in Middletown shooting identified
One of the two people shot and killed in Middletown over the weekend has been identified.
Body found in wooded area near Farmersville; police investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area near Farmersville Thursday.
WLWT 5
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after farm tractor overturns in Preble County
NEW PARIS, Ohio — One person has died and another is in the hospital after a farm tractor overturned on Crubaugh Road in Preble County Sunday afternoon. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 4300 block of Crubaugh Road just before 6 p.m. Sunday regarding an overturned tractor with entrapment.
linknky.com
Deputies: Train crashes into stolen construction vehicle
A train crashed into a stolen skid steer (Bobcat machine) early Tuesday morning in Dry Ridge, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Deputies said they think a suspect hid a truck and a trailer across from the train tracks and when that suspect attempted to load the construction vehicle onto the trailer to move it, it became stuck on the railroad tracks. A train struck the skid steer around 5:30 a.m. near the 2800 block of Dixie Highway.
WLWT 5
Springdale police seeking help finding shooting suspect
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The Springdale Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in a shooting. Officials say that the shooting was not reported immediately to the police, and it was only known about when the victim was taken to the hospital by a third party. Officers determined the shooting took place at the BP gas station at 11775 Springfield Pike at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 6.
WLWT 5
Crews from Butler County return after release of toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Crews from across the state are assisting with the controlled chemical release from Saturday night's train derailment. First responders from the Tri-State have been deployed to help with that tense situation in East Palestine. "Until you've seen piles of train cars in person, you really...
Water rescue ends with man rescued from river in Dayton
A man was helped from the Great Miami River to safety Tuesday afternoon.
WLWT 5
Dozens of golf carts destroyed after massive fire at business in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Sycamore Township firefighters extinguish massive blaze that consumed dozens of golf carts, Monday afternoon. The fire was first reported some time after 12:00 p.m. at the Cincy Custom Carts on Montgomery Road. Firefighters on scene believe there may be surveillance video of the fire and how it...
Father dead, son injured after tractor accident in Preble County
A New Paris man is dead and his 7-year-old son is injured after a crash involving a tractor on Sunday.
WKRC
Police: Kids spotted crossing busy streets after being left unattended by mother
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman faces charges for allegedly endangering her three children. A witness told police that Kwanisha Morton left her three kids, ages four, six and seven unattended for several hours Monday. The witness claims that during that time, the children crossed busy intersections and were unable...
Comments / 0