Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Cracked Eggs Cafe, Savannah, GA. Delicious BreakfastCrazy For CouponingSavannah, GA
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for seasonExplore Beaufort SCOkatie, SC
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive InExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Leading discount grocery store chain opens new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
Related
wtoc.com
Savannah police searching for 54-year-old man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police is asking for the public’s help in locating 54-year-old Tony Rice. Police say Rice was last seen Jan. 26 in the 900 block of E. 31st. He is 5′08, 260 pounds, has a gray lowcut hairstyle, and gray goatee. He was last...
wtoc.com
Man injured in shooting on N. Parkwood Dr., Savannah Police investigating
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Police say his injuries were non-life threatening and they have identified a possible suspect. Police have not released further information.
wtoc.com
Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in July 2022 on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking – motor vehicle. Jenkins is accused of shooting...
Officials rescue 56-year-old woman from boat stuck along GA coast
Video from the United States Coast Guard shows them airlifting the woman near Saint Catherine’s Island on Saturday.
WJCL
Police: Suspect identified after overnight shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 3:15 p.m.: Police have shared additional information regarding the incident. "SPD arrested a suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting on N. Parkwood Drive that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 28-year-old man. Around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a...
WJCL
Police: Pedestrian hit by car in downtown Savannah, taken to hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5 p.m.:The road has reopened. According to witnesses who spoke to WJCL at the scene, the driver hit a car and then drove on to the sidewalk. The driver then accelerated on the sidewalk, running over the barricades. Moments later, a construction worker was struck....
Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Malik Green, 25, was killed in a shooting on the night of July 26, 2022, on the 7600 block of Skidaway Road. At the time, authorities said it appeared that the shooting was the result of a […]
wtoc.com
Statesboro’s police chief shares his thoughts on the death of Tyre Nichols
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten during a traffic stop Jan. 7. He died in the hospital three days later from his injuries. 5 officers are now charged with second degree murder and have been fired for their involvement. Statesboro’s police chief posted his thoughts...
Pedestrian injured in Broughton Street crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that injured a construction worker Monday. According to SPD, a 71-year-old driver was attempting to parallel park his car when he hit the gas, sending the vehicle onto the sidewalk. The driver continued down the sidewalk, hit a tree and several […]
WJCL
Police identify construction worker hit by car on downtown Savannah sidewalk
Police are sharing new details after a pedestrian was struck by a car Monday afternoon in downtown Savannah. It was around 2:30 p.m. when officers responded to Broughton Street, near Barnard Street, and found a construction worker, Aguilar Lopez, 30, suffering from serious injuries. SPD say the injuries are not...
wtoc.com
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect involved in a deadly shooting on Friday. According to Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley, 29-year-old Lanis Brown was taken into custody at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brown was considered armed and dangerous after a shooting...
Savannah Police Dept. to roll out sensory-based training
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is stepping away from force and moving toward a new form of crisis management. SPD is rolling out a sensory-based training for crisis situations not involving a weapon called ICAT – standing for “Integrating, communications assessment, and tactics.” “In the past, we are taught in a […]
wtoc.com
1 dead, 1 injured after home invasion incident in Chatham Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a home invasion in Chatham County. Officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. Sunday, where they found one adult male dead and another adult male suffering from serious gun shot wounds.
wtoc.com
Man acquitted on murder charges from 2020 shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County jury has acquitted a Savannah man on murder charges. During a trial last week, the jury found Kelvin Waye not guilty of the felony charges against him, including malice and felony murder. He was released on Friday from the Chatham County Jail after...
Police investigating fatal shooting after home invasion incident
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a shooting after one person was killed and another seriously injured. According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8:00 a.m. They found one adult male dead at the scene and another adult male suffering from serious […]
WSAV-TV
Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest
Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. A private room for breastfeeding/chestfeeding. A private room...
wtoc.com
Coast Guard rescues woman off of St. Catherine’s Island
LIBERTY CO, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman was rescued off of the coast of Liberty County Saturday. Air Station Savannah posted in a tweet that a 56-year-old woman had to be rescued from a vessel that ran aground near St. Catherine’s Island. No other details have been released. WTOC...
WJCL
Police: Driver arrested, charged with DUI following wreck on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Crews responded to a wreck on First Street at Jones Avenue Saturday evening. A white car landed on top of another parked vehicle. According to the Tybee Island Police Department, no one was hurt. The driver has been charged with failure to maintain lane and...
SPD seeks suspect vehicle in hit-and-run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a car involved in a recent hit-and-run in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit determined that around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, a 22-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle as he was walking on the southbound side of Barnard […]
WJCL
Fired police officer loses fight to get job back
Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
Comments / 2