Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Savannah police searching for 54-year-old man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police is asking for the public’s help in locating 54-year-old Tony Rice. Police say Rice was last seen Jan. 26 in the 900 block of E. 31st. He is 5′08, 260 pounds, has a gray lowcut hairstyle, and gray goatee. He was last...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in July 2022 on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking – motor vehicle. Jenkins is accused of shooting...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: Suspect identified after overnight shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 3:15 p.m.: Police have shared additional information regarding the incident. "SPD arrested a suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting on N. Parkwood Drive that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 28-year-old man. Around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Pedestrian injured in Broughton Street crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that injured a construction worker Monday. According to SPD, a 71-year-old driver was attempting to parallel park his car when he hit the gas, sending the vehicle onto the sidewalk. The driver continued down the sidewalk, hit a tree and several […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect involved in a deadly shooting on Friday. According to Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley, 29-year-old Lanis Brown was taken into custody at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brown was considered armed and dangerous after a shooting...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Dept. to roll out sensory-based training

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is stepping away from force and moving toward a new form of crisis management. SPD is rolling out a sensory-based training for crisis situations not involving a weapon called ICAT – standing for “Integrating, communications assessment, and tactics.” “In the past, we are taught in a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

1 dead, 1 injured after home invasion incident in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a home invasion in Chatham County. Officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. Sunday, where they found one adult male dead and another adult male suffering from serious gun shot wounds.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Man acquitted on murder charges from 2020 shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County jury has acquitted a Savannah man on murder charges. During a trial last week, the jury found Kelvin Waye not guilty of the felony charges against him, including malice and felony murder. He was released on Friday from the Chatham County Jail after...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest

Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. A private room for breastfeeding/chestfeeding. A private room...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Coast Guard rescues woman off of St. Catherine’s Island

LIBERTY CO, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman was rescued off of the coast of Liberty County Saturday. Air Station Savannah posted in a tweet that a 56-year-old woman had to be rescued from a vessel that ran aground near St. Catherine’s Island. No other details have been released. WTOC...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a car involved in a recent hit-and-run in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit determined that around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, a 22-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle as he was walking on the southbound side of Barnard […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Fired police officer loses fight to get job back

Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
SAVANNAH, GA

