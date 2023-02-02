PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Along with the Super Bowl comes one of the most popular (and even cutest) dog events — Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl. Over 100 dogs from around the U.S. are represented in the Puppy Bowl, and this year, two four-legged friends from the Valley are competing for the ‘Lombarky’ trophy. “It is the cutest game ever and brings a lot of awareness to homeless pets around the Valley,” said Kelsey Dickerson from the Arizona Humane Society.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO