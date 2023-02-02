ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, MI

FBI Detroit working to identify source of school hoax threats

DETROIT, Mich. — FBI agents are working alongside local and state law enforcement to identify the source of numerous swatting incidents reported statewide Tuesday, according to a statement from the FBI Detroit Field Office. "Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual...
Bomb threats called into multiple Michigan Walmart stores, police say

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A series of bomb threats made Monday against multiple Walmart stores on Monday, according to police. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the Walmart stores in Rochester Hills and White Lake Township received threatening phone calls about 11 a.m. Monday, with a male caller threatening to blow up the store unless a cash ransom was paid.
Man dies after ice sailboat crash in Oakland County

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An 81-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a sailboat at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area. Police say Dan Erwin Campbell of Independence Twp. was piloting a 27-foot ice sailboat on Sunday morning before a crash happened 100 yards from shore. Police do not...
All 14 people rescued on Saginaw Bay, officials say

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: Officials say all 14 people have been rescued and transported to a local emergency medical service for monitoring. The Traverse City Jayhawk helicopter is conducting an extended search to ensure no one is left on the ice floe or in the water. ------------------------------------------------- Five more...
VIDEO: Gov. Whitmer holds round table with parents of students in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - The Governor spent her Tuesday morning in Mid-Michigan. Governor Whitmer met with parents at Educare in Flint to hear concerns from parents, and hear ideas about what the government could do to better with education for youth. The roundtable also featured local educators.
