Sibling Rivals Travis And Jason Kelce Launch RealTruck Big Game Giveaway

By National News
 5 days ago
Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce have more than one thing in common, and it’s not that they’re both professional athletes vying for a championship during the Big Game on February 12.

All-Pros Travis Kelce, tight-end for Kansas City, and Jason Kelce, center for Philadelphia, are both investors in RealTruck, Inc., the premier manufacturer and online retailer of aftermarket truck parts and accessories. RealTruck will reward one lucky fan with $10,000 in truck products via its social giveaway on Instagram.

To enter the Big Game Trucket List Giveaway, brand enthusiasts must:

  1. Follow @RealTruck on Instagram.
  2. “Like” a RealTruck $10K Giveaway post.
  3. Share a Trucket List dream-like hunting in the Rockies or rock crawling in Moab—in the comment thread.

In the news: As Some Automakers Push EVs, This Luxury Brand Drove Laps Around Them In 2022

The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb 12. The winner will be randomly selected and contacted via Direct Message on Instagram.

The contest is an extension of RealTruck’s “The Trucket List,” a life-changing initiative celebrating unsung hometown heroes like Kansas City’s Craig Cummings, a firefighter who spends his free time mentoring at-risk youth in Kansas City. RealTruck made dreams come true for three inspirational individuals, creating a series of episodes now streaming on realtruck.com as well as for subscribers of MotorTrend+, MotorTrend’s on-demand platform.

RealTruck created its athlete advisory team in 2022, in partnership with Patricof Co., a highly differentiated investment and advisory platform, leveraging the unique relevance of world-class professional athletes to source the most attractive alternative investment opportunities and drive superior returns.

“The Trucket List series showcases our superstar investors finding real heroes in each of their communities—hardworking people with awe-inspiring lives devoted to helping others. It’s a heartwarming, emotional look at people who make the world a better place to live and the amazing trucks that help them do it,” said Tony Ambroza, chief growth officer at RealTruck. “The Big Game Trucket List Giveaway allows us to continue fulfilling dreams just in time for spring and off-roading season,” Ambroza added.

