Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Controversial Appointment: DeSantis Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Two Missouri Children Found Safe in Florida after Nearly a Year of AbductioncreteHigh Springs, FL
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
mycbs4.com
Police investigating two shootings in Lake City
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) is investigating two shootings that occurred on Friday night. The Police Department says on Feb 3. they responded to a report of someone being shot at twice while driving on W US Highway 90 around 9:00 p.m. The victim told police a grey vehicle pulled beside them and shot at them twice.
mycbs4.com
43-year-old man arrested following stabbing in Putnam County
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), they arrested a 43-year-old Matthew Thomas for breaking into a man's car and stabbing him. PCSO says a deputy responded to State Road 20 and County Road 315 after recieving a call of a man that was half-naked running and two men fighting on the ground. When the deputy arrived, the suspect began to run away. The deputy also discovered a man that had been stabbed.
mycbs4.com
Marion County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 14-year-old
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Citra. The Sheriff's Office says Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301. MCSO says they believe she is headed to...
mycbs4.com
Rescue crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Ocala
Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to a multi-vehicle accident with rollover this morning around 9:00 a.m. in Ocala. The accident happened at North Pine Avenue and Northwest 10th Street. Rescue crews say when they arrived, there were four cars involved in the accident. OFR says one vehicle was rolled over...
mycbs4.com
New UF president Ben Sasse makes first public address in Jacksonville
Today was the the University of Florida's (UF) new president Ben Sasse' second day on the job and he gave his first public address in Jacksonville, FL. Sasse, along with UF administrators, and Jacksonville city leaders made a commitment to partner with each other to build a new graduate campus in Jacksonville focused on programs including medicine, business, and engineering.
mycbs4.com
City of Gainesville releases over $7 million to fund construction for affordable housing
The City of Gainesville announced today they are releasing $7.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to support the construction of affordable housing. The city says it will to help lower-income neighbors rent or buy affordable homes. Developers must agree to build subsidized homes and apartments for families who have an income below 65 percent of the area's median income in order to receive the funding.
mycbs4.com
Ben Sasse starts his role as UF's new president
The University of Florida (UF) welcomes Ben Sasse on his first day as their new president. UF announced a message from President Sasse via twitter who says he is excited to start this new journey. Sasse officially started his transition tutorials today and says he will be hearing from each...
mycbs4.com
High school girls basketball team regional tournament preview: Newberry Panthers
District Tournaments are over for high school girls basketball and for the Newberry Panthers girl's basketball team... it's a chance to continue to forge history. This season the team won 21 games, the last time they reached the 20-win mark was back in 2012. For Head coach Dameon Hughes, it...
