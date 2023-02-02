ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycbs4.com

Police investigating two shootings in Lake City

The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) is investigating two shootings that occurred on Friday night. The Police Department says on Feb 3. they responded to a report of someone being shot at twice while driving on W US Highway 90 around 9:00 p.m. The victim told police a grey vehicle pulled beside them and shot at them twice.
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

43-year-old man arrested following stabbing in Putnam County

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), they arrested a 43-year-old Matthew Thomas for breaking into a man's car and stabbing him. PCSO says a deputy responded to State Road 20 and County Road 315 after recieving a call of a man that was half-naked running and two men fighting on the ground. When the deputy arrived, the suspect began to run away. The deputy also discovered a man that had been stabbed.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Marion County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 14-year-old

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Citra. The Sheriff's Office says Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301. MCSO says they believe she is headed to...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Rescue crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Ocala

Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to a multi-vehicle accident with rollover this morning around 9:00 a.m. in Ocala. The accident happened at North Pine Avenue and Northwest 10th Street. Rescue crews say when they arrived, there were four cars involved in the accident. OFR says one vehicle was rolled over...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

New UF president Ben Sasse makes first public address in Jacksonville

Today was the the University of Florida's (UF) new president Ben Sasse' second day on the job and he gave his first public address in Jacksonville, FL. Sasse, along with UF administrators, and Jacksonville city leaders made a commitment to partner with each other to build a new graduate campus in Jacksonville focused on programs including medicine, business, and engineering.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

City of Gainesville releases over $7 million to fund construction for affordable housing

The City of Gainesville announced today they are releasing $7.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to support the construction of affordable housing. The city says it will to help lower-income neighbors rent or buy affordable homes. Developers must agree to build subsidized homes and apartments for families who have an income below 65 percent of the area's median income in order to receive the funding.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Ben Sasse starts his role as UF's new president

The University of Florida (UF) welcomes Ben Sasse on his first day as their new president. UF announced a message from President Sasse via twitter who says he is excited to start this new journey. Sasse officially started his transition tutorials today and says he will be hearing from each...
mycbs4.com

High school girls basketball team regional tournament preview: Newberry Panthers

District Tournaments are over for high school girls basketball and for the Newberry Panthers girl's basketball team... it's a chance to continue to forge history. This season the team won 21 games, the last time they reached the 20-win mark was back in 2012. For Head coach Dameon Hughes, it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy