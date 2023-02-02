Read full article on original website
Community input invited concerning Trail Master Plan project in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town of Fort Mill invites the community to participate in an open house/drop-in meeting to gather input for its Trail Master Plan project. Community members can stop by the Public Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Unity Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 303 Tom Hall St.
Carolina Connection – National Fly a Kite Day, We talk with Rock Hill PRT Events
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Lucas McFadden catching up with the Rock Hill Parks Recreation and Tourism Department as Spring Sports Registration is wrapping up as Miracle League Registration is now underway. And If you like to fly a kite you are in luck! It’s National...
CN2 Newscast – Chester administrator, York County economic update, 7th graders write novels, Sports
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Big economic news as a company is ready to invest more than $400-million in York County bringing with it 405 new jobs. Chester County Council voting unanimously in Monday’s meeting to hire Brian Hester a chief deputy with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
Clover 7th Graders Challenged to become authors
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Seventh graders are writing novels and getting them published. In their second year, Oakridge Middle School in Clover, has held this project for their 7th graders. This year they have exceeded participation with 200 students now understanding the publishing process. Oakridge Middle School Student...
Main Street Rock Hill closed Tuesday morning – Drivers should expect detours
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Commuters taking Main Street into Rock Hill will be redirected Tuesday, February 9 due to a road closure on Main Street between Hampton and 114 East Main. We are told the closure is expected to begin at 6 am and end by noon...
“The Home” set to open for homeless women & their children
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The beds have been made and the walls are painted at “The Home”. Its the newest haven set to open for women and their children who are homeless. “The Home” is part of the mission of the nonprofit, The Life House...
New York company moves headquarters to York creating 405 new jobs with a $443 million investment
ROCK HILLL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The New York company, Pallidus, is marking its first South Carolina operations in Rock Hill near Dave Lyle Blvd. The company says it is relocating their headquarters and manufacturing operations to the area investing $443 million while creating 405 new jobs. Pallidus, an...
Football Program Pause Will Benefit Students – Legion Collegiate Academy
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Board Chair of Legion Collegiate Academy is now talking after a decision was made to hit the pause button on the school’s football program. Legion Collegiate making that call late last week and on Monday, February 6th we are learning more...
“Person of Interest” in Fernadale Neighborhood Shooting – RH Police
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department continues to investigate the shooting death of 82-year-old Bill Mason on January 1, 2021. A “Person of Interest” has been established after reports of a person being seen in the on Fernadale Drive around at the time of the shooting in hopes that someone would come forward to help identify this person.
CN2 Sports – Wrestling teams advance to Upper State
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Not one but two tri-county schools saw their wrestling teams advance to the upper state championships. CN2’s Jeremy Wynder updating the brackets for us. Plus, a pair of Winthrop alums hanging out with celebrities on the golf course. Here is your Tuesday...
Thieves target outside blue mailboxes – Police say use indoor drop boxes
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The blue mailboxes outside the Post Office, or in a parking lot, have become a target for thieves stealing checks, and other identifying documents committing fraud and forgery. The Fort Mill Police Department took to Facebook saying that thieves have regularly, and repeatedly,...
