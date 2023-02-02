SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who was driving under the influence of drugs when he fatally struck a bicyclist in Balboa Park was sentenced Monday to 13 years behind bars. Adam David Milavetz, 39, pleaded guilty last month to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges for the July 20, 2021, death of 57- year-old Laura Shinn, an architect and director of facilities planning at San Diego State University.

