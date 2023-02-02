ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

San Diego youth shelter adds 20 beds for transient minors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The newly renovated Urban Street Angels Downtown Homeless Shelter will soon welcome 20 new youth, bringing total occupancy up to 70 young people. The City of San Diego and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher worked together to establish the County-City Behavioral Health Impact Fund to provide one-time funds for organizations like the Urban Street Angels.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

El Cajon denied subcommittee representation on SANDAG board

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied subcommittee representation within the political body. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because those with the most power on the SANDAG board disagree with his personal politics, even though he offered to let another city council member represent El Cajon in subcommittee.
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Councilmember Whitburn introduces hands-on measure to combat homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn (District 3) introduced likely the boldest and most hands-on plan to combat homelessness yet publicly considered amongst San Diego legislators. Whitburn’s plan would make sleeping on the sidewalk illegal, and give police the right to site individuals with misdemeanors...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Man sentenced 13 years for DUI crash that killed bicyclist in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who was driving under the influence of drugs when he fatally struck a bicyclist in Balboa Park was sentenced Monday to 13 years behind bars. Adam David Milavetz, 39, pleaded guilty last month to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges for the July 20, 2021, death of 57- year-old Laura Shinn, an architect and director of facilities planning at San Diego State University.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy