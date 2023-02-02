Read full article on original website
kusi.com
San Diego youth shelter adds 20 beds for transient minors
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The newly renovated Urban Street Angels Downtown Homeless Shelter will soon welcome 20 new youth, bringing total occupancy up to 70 young people. The City of San Diego and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher worked together to establish the County-City Behavioral Health Impact Fund to provide one-time funds for organizations like the Urban Street Angels.
kusi.com
Encinitas makes Forbes Advisor magazine’s “Best Places to Travel” list
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of Encinitas was the only place in California listed in Forbes Advisor magazine’s “Best Places to Travel” list for 2023. The list includes dozens of other tourist destinations across the globe, including locations in Spain and France. Encinitas is described...
kusi.com
KUSI’s Allison Edmonds honored as a San Diego High School Sports Association All-Star
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Becoming a High School Sports Association All Start is the pinnacle of prep sports honors, our version of the Hall of Fame, ultimate recognition of service to students and athletes across San Diego County. KUSI Sports has been blessed over the decades to have five...
kusi.com
El Cajon denied subcommittee representation on SANDAG board
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied subcommittee representation within the political body. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because those with the most power on the SANDAG board disagree with his personal politics, even though he offered to let another city council member represent El Cajon in subcommittee.
kusi.com
San Diegans help Turkish relief efforts following catastrophic earthquake
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 7,800 individuals were reported dead after Turkey and Syria suffered a magnitude 7.8 earthquake and dozens of aftershocks the morning of Monday, Feb. 6. Over 70% of the Syrian population was in need of humanitarian assistance roughly 24 hours after the first quake.
kusi.com
Councilmember Whitburn introduces hands-on measure to combat homelessness
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn (District 3) introduced likely the boldest and most hands-on plan to combat homelessness yet publicly considered amongst San Diego legislators. Whitburn’s plan would make sleeping on the sidewalk illegal, and give police the right to site individuals with misdemeanors...
kusi.com
kusi.com
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher officially announces CA State Senate District 39 run
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The rumors are true. San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has officially announced his run for California State Senate, District 39. Fletcher’s office sent the following press release and video announcing his campaign for State Senate:. Democratic San Diego County Supervisor and United States...
kusi.com
Four people taken to hospitals for smoke inhalation after laptop catches fire onboard plane
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A fire that originated in an external battery pack aboard a United Airlines flight forced the plane to return to San Diego International Airport shortly after takeoff Tuesday, and four people were taken to hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation. UA Flight #2664, which was...
kusi.com
Community protest SDG&E price spikes, Newsom calls for deeper look
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County residents demanded answers in front of City Hall after a spike in natural gas prices caused SDG&E utility bills to soar in the month of January. Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission calling for “a deeper look into Market...
kusi.com
Man sentenced 13 years for DUI crash that killed bicyclist in Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who was driving under the influence of drugs when he fatally struck a bicyclist in Balboa Park was sentenced Monday to 13 years behind bars. Adam David Milavetz, 39, pleaded guilty last month to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges for the July 20, 2021, death of 57- year-old Laura Shinn, an architect and director of facilities planning at San Diego State University.
