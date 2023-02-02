- - - Reading Sadeqa Johnson's redemptive gut punch of a novel, "The House of Eve," made me recall the dissonance I felt in the summer of 2021 when National Book Award winner Ibram X. Kendi declared that the United States was experiencing a Black Renaissance. In Time magazine, Kendi and other prominent writers hailed the power of Black art across a variety of cultural forms. It felt strange to celebrate such victories at a time that otherwise felt so devastating. Two years on, amid a decidedly unfinished and inadequate reckoning, those feelings remain. And yet, it is also undeniable that the renaissance is real. Despite continued barriers to entry, Black creatives are producing phenomenal and socially relevant art at an impressive rate. It's an especially great time to be a reader of historical fiction that illuminates the African American experience. "The Prophets," "The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois," "Libertie" and "The Trees" are towering achievements, but they are just the best known of a remarkably vibrant category.

