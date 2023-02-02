How do you create buildings that can withstand the most extreme stress loads?

Read full article on original website
Study shows how large language models like GPT-3 can learn a new task from just a few examples
Large language models like OpenAI's GPT-3 are massive neural networks that can generate human-like text, from poetry to programming code. Trained using troves of internet data, these machine-learning models take a small bit of input text and then predict the text that is likely to come next. But that's not...
Machine learning could help kites and gliders harvest wind energy
Airborne wind energy (AWE) is a lightweight technology which uses flying devices including kites and gliders to harvest power from the atmosphere. To maximize the energy they extract, these devices need to precisely control their orientations to account for turbulence in Earth's atmosphere. Through new research published in EPJ E,...
Engineers devise a modular system to produce efficient, scalable aquabots
Underwater structures that can change their shapes dynamically, the way fish do, push through water much more efficiently than conventional rigid hulls. But constructing deformable devices that can change the curve of their body shapes while maintaining a smooth profile is a long and difficult process. MIT's RoboTuna, for example, was composed of about 3,000 different parts and took about two years to design and build.
New tool brings the benefits of AI programming to decision-making under uncertainty
One reason deep learning exploded over the last decade was the availability of programming languages that could automate the math—college-level calculus—that is needed to train each new model. Neural networks are trained by tuning their parameters to try to maximize a score that can be rapidly calculated for training data. The equations used to adjust the parameters in each tuning step used to be derived painstakingly by hand. Deep learning platforms use a method called automatic differentiation to calculate the adjustments automatically. This allowed researchers to rapidly explore a huge space of models, and find the ones that really worked, without needing to know the underlying math.
A faster, more accurate 3D modeling tool recreates a landscape's digital twin down to the pixel level
Concordia researchers have developed a new technique that can help create high-quality, accurate 3D models of large-scale landscapes—essentially, digital replicas of the real world. While more work is required before the researchers achieve their goal, they recently outlined their new automated method in the journal Scientific Reports. The framework...
Deep learning-assisted visual sensing to detect overcrowding in COVID-19 infected cities
Crowded places tend to be a hub for infectious disease transmission. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that it is necessary to find ways to manage crowded areas to help curtail the spread of infectious diseases. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), such as drones, can detect and record environmental conditions at different heights above the ground in real-time. This makes them ideal for detecting overcrowding and abnormal crowd behaviors, such as riots.
A model that could improve robots' ability to grasp objects
When completing missions and tasks in the real-world, robots should ideally be able to effectively grasp objects of various shapes and compositions. So far, however, most robots can only grasp specific types of objects. Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Peking University have recently developed a new machine...
Net-zero-emissions flying is possible by 2050 with new technologies and habits, scientists say
With its high-carbon footprint, air travel challenges the goal set by many countries of stabilizing global mean temperature by the middle of the 21st century. The aviation sector could achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through a combination of technology and a change in habits, but it's not going to be easy, according to Earth system scientists at the University of California, Irvine.
AI lights the way for futuristic electronics, from bendy TVs to lightweight solar cells
Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming modern electronics—accelerating the design of bendable TV screens, ultra-lightweight revolutionized solar cells and more. In a study published in Nature February 6, scientists used a type of AI algorithm to create new molecules, suited for electronics that could come straight from a sci-fi movie. The algorithm is able to rapidly design millions of previously undiscovered molecules by building them atom by atom on a computer.
Towards an interactive cyber-physical human platform to generate contact-rich whole-body motions
Humans naturally perform numerous complex tasks. These include sitting down, picking something up from a table, and pushing a cart. These activities involve various movements and require multiple contacts, which makes it difficult to program robots to perform them. Recently, Professor Eiichi Yoshida of the Tokyo University of Science has...
