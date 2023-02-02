ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How do you create buildings that can withstand the most extreme stress loads?

By Norwegian University of Science, Technology
techxplore.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
techxplore.com

Machine learning could help kites and gliders harvest wind energy

Airborne wind energy (AWE) is a lightweight technology which uses flying devices including kites and gliders to harvest power from the atmosphere. To maximize the energy they extract, these devices need to precisely control their orientations to account for turbulence in Earth's atmosphere. Through new research published in EPJ E,...
techxplore.com

Engineers devise a modular system to produce efficient, scalable aquabots

Underwater structures that can change their shapes dynamically, the way fish do, push through water much more efficiently than conventional rigid hulls. But constructing deformable devices that can change the curve of their body shapes while maintaining a smooth profile is a long and difficult process. MIT's RoboTuna, for example, was composed of about 3,000 different parts and took about two years to design and build.
techxplore.com

New tool brings the benefits of AI programming to decision-making under uncertainty

One reason deep learning exploded over the last decade was the availability of programming languages that could automate the math—college-level calculus—that is needed to train each new model. Neural networks are trained by tuning their parameters to try to maximize a score that can be rapidly calculated for training data. The equations used to adjust the parameters in each tuning step used to be derived painstakingly by hand. Deep learning platforms use a method called automatic differentiation to calculate the adjustments automatically. This allowed researchers to rapidly explore a huge space of models, and find the ones that really worked, without needing to know the underlying math.
techxplore.com

Deep learning-assisted visual sensing to detect overcrowding in COVID-19 infected cities

Crowded places tend to be a hub for infectious disease transmission. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that it is necessary to find ways to manage crowded areas to help curtail the spread of infectious diseases. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), such as drones, can detect and record environmental conditions at different heights above the ground in real-time. This makes them ideal for detecting overcrowding and abnormal crowd behaviors, such as riots.
techxplore.com

A model that could improve robots' ability to grasp objects

When completing missions and tasks in the real-world, robots should ideally be able to effectively grasp objects of various shapes and compositions. So far, however, most robots can only grasp specific types of objects. Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Peking University have recently developed a new machine...
techxplore.com

Net-zero-emissions flying is possible by 2050 with new technologies and habits, scientists say

With its high-carbon footprint, air travel challenges the goal set by many countries of stabilizing global mean temperature by the middle of the 21st century. The aviation sector could achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through a combination of technology and a change in habits, but it's not going to be easy, according to Earth system scientists at the University of California, Irvine.
techxplore.com

AI lights the way for futuristic electronics, from bendy TVs to lightweight solar cells

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming modern electronics—accelerating the design of bendable TV screens, ultra-lightweight revolutionized solar cells and more. In a study published in Nature February 6, scientists used a type of AI algorithm to create new molecules, suited for electronics that could come straight from a sci-fi movie. The algorithm is able to rapidly design millions of previously undiscovered molecules by building them atom by atom on a computer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy