Lots of stuff happening this week and Greg Edwards from Catch Des Moines is here with the latest. Drew Lynch will be doing stand up comedy at the Hoyt Sherman Place this Thursday. He won second place on season 10 of America’s Got Talent and has more than two million subscribers on YouTube. Tickets start at $27 with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO