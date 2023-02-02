ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
211 Iowa seeing high volume of calls for rental assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa families in need can dial 211 to access all sorts of local resources, ranging from legal help to job hunting assistance. Over the last year, the most common request has been for help with housing. And the agencies giving that help have been struggling...
The Latest with Catch Des Moines

Lots of stuff happening this week and Greg Edwards from Catch Des Moines is here with the latest. Drew Lynch will be doing stand up comedy at the Hoyt Sherman Place this Thursday. He won second place on season 10 of America’s Got Talent and has more than two million subscribers on YouTube. Tickets start at $27 with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.
DeVries scores 32 as Drake downs Murray State 92-68

MURRAY, Ky. — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Tucker DeVries' 32 points led Drake over Murray State 92-68 on Tuesday night. DeVries also contributed six rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-6, 11-4...
