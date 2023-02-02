Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jessie Kimmel
Jessie Kimmel, of Bedford, passed away at 4:06 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, at her residence. Born May 26, 1949, she was the daughter of Audie and Clara (Siedle) Crawford. She married Kenneth Kimmel on June 20, 1998, and he preceded her in death on September 19, 2021. Survivors...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Chester Lloyd Morris
Chester Lloyd Morris, 92, of Bedford, passed away peacefully at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 4,. 2023, at IU Health Paoli Hospital. Born September 27, 1930, in Salem, IN, he was the son of Arthur and Gladys (Swain) Morris. He married Barbara Lucille Wade on September 3, 1954, and she survives. He retired as an electronics technician at NWSC Crane and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Central Church of Christ.
wbiw.com
Bedford’s Jeff Day to perform at Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington Feb. 18
BLOOMINGTON – Bedford native and musician Jeff Day will take the stage Feb. 18 at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington for “An Evening with Jeff Day,” a concert in which he will perform both acoustic rock covers and original works. Day is originally from Bedford and is...
wbiw.com
RCF’s incarcerated population gives back to Susan G. Komen Foundation
ROCKVILLE – The incarcerated population of the Rockville Correctional Facility (RCF) recently took part in a fundraising opportunity, with the proceeds being earmarked to benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Central Indiana. The fundraiser offered incarcerated individuals the ability to order Krispy Kreme doughnuts through Krispy Kreme’s special...
wbiw.com
Middle Way House announce details for 2023 Fern Sale
BLOOMINGTON – A fundraiser to benefit Middle Way House, a social services agency and 501(c) 3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking announced their annual fern sale. The lush Boston ferns are in 10-inch hanging baskets. They are locally sourced from Hall’s...
wbiw.com
500 pounds of food donated to Second Helpings
PLAINFIELD –Warden Delana Gardner was pleased to announce that Reception Diagnostic Center (RDC), donated over 500 pounds of food to “Second Helpings”. All state agencies were invited to participate in an event called “CANstruction” which was held in mid-January. Participating teams of state employees-built structures of their choice entirely from cans of donated food that were collected at their site.
wbiw.com
Police Log: February 7, 2023
2:29 a.m. Medical emergency in the 100 block of Stoneway Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 3:33 a.m. Possible fire reported in the 1000 block of Beech Street. 6:59 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1000 block of James Avenue. 7:12 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 7:52 a.m. Medical emergency...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
wbiw.com
One officer involved in the Mitchell shooting this morning was released from the hospital another is listed in stable condition
MITCHELL – After continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, Feb. 5th, in Mitchell, Detectives with the Indiana State Police have the following additional information to release that includes the names of the wounded officers and the deceased suspect. One of the officers involved in the police-involved...
wbiw.com
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra hosts 2023 Community Health Network Discovery Concerts beginning Feb. 8
INDIANAPOLIS — A full schedule of Community Health Network Discovery Concerts returns to the Hilbert Circle Theatre featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra this spring. The 2023 series, titled Mind, Body, and Soul, will explore the theme of health and wellness. Discovery Concerts, which provide a unique way for students...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after Bedford Police officers recover two stolen vehicles
BEDFORD – A Boonville man was arrested on Thursday after Bedford Police Officer Brian Sorrells responded to a report of the theft of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Stevens Avenue behind Lowe’s. The victim told police he had seen his vehicle drive away from the scene...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after Bedford police find her intoxicated outside of an abandoned home
BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on drug charges after Bedford Police Sgt. Faheem Bade received a report on Friday, Feb. 3 that a woman was attempting to get into an abandoned house at 13th and U streets. The caller reported that the woman appeared intoxicated. When Bade...
wbiw.com
Springville Community Academy weekly athletics schedule for week of Feb. 6
SPRINGVILLE – Here is the Springville Community Academy athletics schedule for this upcoming week, beginning Feb. 6.
wbiw.com
Osgood man killed in accident on US 421 this morning
DECATUR CO. – This morning shortly after 8 a.m., the Indiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 421 in southern Decatur County that resulted in the death of an Osgood man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper David Owsley, Indiana State Police-Versailles District Crash Reconstruction Team,...
wbiw.com
Multiple vendors set to take part in upcoming Women’s Expo on March 4
BEDFORD – In anticipation of the Women’s Expo hosted by Southern Indiana Classic Hits WQRK 105.5, LiteFM 102.5 and WBIW 1340, multiple vendors will be on-site for the event on Saturday, March 4 at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
wbiw.com
Bloomington man arrested after canine Zazu alerted officers to drugs in his vehicle
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Bedford Police Department officers and canine Zazu discovered drugs in his vehicle after originally stopping him for an expired license plate. BPD officer Tyler McGlocklin pulled the driver of the vehicle over in an alley east of Washington Avenue between 22nd...
wbiw.com
Bedford man killed in three-vehicle accident at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was killed in a three-vehicle accident Monday at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard at 11:44 a.m. Prior to arrival, officers were advised that it was a fatal accident. Upon arrival, Bedford Police Major Jeremy Bridges noticed a vehicle damaged on its side along with a vehicle in the median with damage and individuals standing near both vehicles.
wbiw.com
Mitchell High School’s Alex Kling competes at regionals
Mitchell High School’s Alex Kling competed this past weekend at regionals, hosted at Bloomington South High School on Sat. Feb. 4. Kling (23-11) qualified to advance after placing in the top-four of the 285 weight class at sectionals the previous weekend, securing two victories at the event. At regionals,...
wbiw.com
Tickets available for Becky’s Place Shelterbration event on March 4
BEDFORD – Don’t forget to mark your calendars and plan to attend the annual Becky’s Place fundraising event Shelterbration, which is coming up on March 4. Each year, Becky’s Place provides services to more than 80 women and children designed to move them into more sustainable housing including meals, shelter, case management, support services, counseling and more.
wbiw.com
Former Guthrie Township Trustee Robert Awbrey pleads guilty to official misconduct
BEDFORD – Former Guthrie Township Trustee Robert Awbrey as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to a charge of official misconduct in Lawrence County Superior Court I. Judge John Plummer III dismissed the charge of theft and suspended the 910-day sentence to the Indiana Department of...
