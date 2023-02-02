Chester Lloyd Morris, 92, of Bedford, passed away peacefully at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 4,. 2023, at IU Health Paoli Hospital. Born September 27, 1930, in Salem, IN, he was the son of Arthur and Gladys (Swain) Morris. He married Barbara Lucille Wade on September 3, 1954, and she survives. He retired as an electronics technician at NWSC Crane and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Central Church of Christ.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO