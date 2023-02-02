ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jessie Kimmel

Jessie Kimmel, of Bedford, passed away at 4:06 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, at her residence. Born May 26, 1949, she was the daughter of Audie and Clara (Siedle) Crawford. She married Kenneth Kimmel on June 20, 1998, and he preceded her in death on September 19, 2021. Survivors...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Chester Lloyd Morris

Chester Lloyd Morris, 92, of Bedford, passed away peacefully at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 4,. 2023, at IU Health Paoli Hospital. Born September 27, 1930, in Salem, IN, he was the son of Arthur and Gladys (Swain) Morris. He married Barbara Lucille Wade on September 3, 1954, and she survives. He retired as an electronics technician at NWSC Crane and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Central Church of Christ.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

RCF’s incarcerated population gives back to Susan G. Komen Foundation

ROCKVILLE – The incarcerated population of the Rockville Correctional Facility (RCF) recently took part in a fundraising opportunity, with the proceeds being earmarked to benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Central Indiana. The fundraiser offered incarcerated individuals the ability to order Krispy Kreme doughnuts through Krispy Kreme’s special...
ROCKVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Middle Way House announce details for 2023 Fern Sale

BLOOMINGTON – A fundraiser to benefit Middle Way House, a social services agency and 501(c) 3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking announced their annual fern sale. The lush Boston ferns are in 10-inch hanging baskets. They are locally sourced from Hall’s...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

500 pounds of food donated to Second Helpings

PLAINFIELD –Warden Delana Gardner was pleased to announce that Reception Diagnostic Center (RDC), donated over 500 pounds of food to “Second Helpings”. All state agencies were invited to participate in an event called “CANstruction” which was held in mid-January. Participating teams of state employees-built structures of their choice entirely from cans of donated food that were collected at their site.
PLAINFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: February 7, 2023

2:29 a.m. Medical emergency in the 100 block of Stoneway Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 3:33 a.m. Possible fire reported in the 1000 block of Beech Street. 6:59 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1000 block of James Avenue. 7:12 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 7:52 a.m. Medical emergency...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

One officer involved in the Mitchell shooting this morning was released from the hospital another is listed in stable condition

MITCHELL – After continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, Feb. 5th, in Mitchell, Detectives with the Indiana State Police have the following additional information to release that includes the names of the wounded officers and the deceased suspect. One of the officers involved in the police-involved...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Osgood man killed in accident on US 421 this morning

DECATUR CO. – This morning shortly after 8 a.m., the Indiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 421 in southern Decatur County that resulted in the death of an Osgood man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper David Owsley, Indiana State Police-Versailles District Crash Reconstruction Team,...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man killed in three-vehicle accident at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was killed in a three-vehicle accident Monday at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard at 11:44 a.m. Prior to arrival, officers were advised that it was a fatal accident. Upon arrival, Bedford Police Major Jeremy Bridges noticed a vehicle damaged on its side along with a vehicle in the median with damage and individuals standing near both vehicles.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell High School’s Alex Kling competes at regionals

Mitchell High School’s Alex Kling competed this past weekend at regionals, hosted at Bloomington South High School on Sat. Feb. 4. Kling (23-11) qualified to advance after placing in the top-four of the 285 weight class at sectionals the previous weekend, securing two victories at the event. At regionals,...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Tickets available for Becky’s Place Shelterbration event on March 4

BEDFORD – Don’t forget to mark your calendars and plan to attend the annual Becky’s Place fundraising event Shelterbration, which is coming up on March 4. Each year, Becky’s Place provides services to more than 80 women and children designed to move them into more sustainable housing including meals, shelter, case management, support services, counseling and more.
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy