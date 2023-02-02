Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Steamship Temporarily Halts Vineyard Route After Ferry Breakdowns
Ferries to and from the Vineyard were temporarily halted Sunday morning after the weekend’s frigid temperatures are believed to have caused three ferries to break down. Water pipes burst overnight on the Steamship Authority ferries Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, according to an announcement from the ferry line. The...
vineyardgazette.com
Fire in Oak Bluffs Delays School Dismissal
A house fire at 38 Tradewinds Road in Oak Bluffs Monday afternoon prompted the town’s fire department to close the entrance to the nearby Oak Bluffs School, delaying dismissal. The fire was reported around 1:40 p.m. Monday but the students were not in danger, according to police and school...
vineyardgazette.com
Big Night Out Benefits Montessori School
The title of Vineyard Montessori School’s annual fundraiser says it all: Big Night Out. 2023 marks the 26th year for the event, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Harbor View Hotel in Edgartown. The evening includes dancing to music played...
Comments / 0