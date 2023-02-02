Read full article on original website
For years, “Titanic” fans have theorized that Jack could have survived by climbing on the “door” with Rose. The director of the blockbuster 1997 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack and Kate Winslet as Rose addresses the issue in an updated special airing Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” is back for season 10, which will premier Monday, February 6 at 11 p.m. “Chrisley’s Knows Best” follows the lives of Todd Chrisley and his family, who live in the Nashville, TN area. The first episode of “Chrisley Knows Best” is titled ‘Renovation Frustration Part 1′ and will feature a similar cast as of the previous season, which includes, Julie, Chase, Chloe, Todd, Grayson, Savannah and Nanny Faye.
The History Channel’s popular real-life treasure-hunting series “The Curse of Oak Island” was tuned in by nearly 3 million viewers each week for season 10. In the monumental 10th season of “The Curse of Oak Island,” brothers Rick and Marty Lagina, along with their team returns to make the most strategic effort ever attempted to solve the 227-year-old Oak Island mystery.
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
