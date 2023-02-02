Read full article on original website
Construction project begins on Park Blvd going through Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There’s about to be even more construction around Balboa Park. On Monday, crews began resurfacing the second segment of Park Boulevard. “I’m always in this area biking around downtown and the park,” said cyclist Conlin Henderson. For years, cyclists have had to...
San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 7, 2023: Warmer days this week
Spring-like temperatures over the next few days, with mild Santa Ana winds in place. Above normal temperatures are expected starting tomorrow through Friday, as easterly winds continue for the rest of the week. Another round of moderate Santa Ana winds Thursday into Friday. Strongest winds will peak late Thursday into early Friday. Potentially gusting between 30-45 mph.
PODCAST: Magic, humor, & honesty with legendary magician Penn Jillette
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Legendary magician Penn Jillette, the talking half of Penn & Teller, joins ABC 10News reporter Jeff Lasky for a wide-ranging conversation discussing his 40+ year career on stage, how they developed their famous sense of irreverent humor, and why he says fellow superstar David Blaine's style of magic is ridiculous.
San Diego police stop car thief after chase through downtown
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it arrested a man who stole a car and led them on a chase through downtown Sunday afternoon. The suspect stole the car around 2 p.m., nearby the intersection of 19th and Commercial streets. The vehicle had been left unattended with the keys inside, according to police.
Man killed in San Ysidro I-805 pedestrian crash
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says a man died Friday night after a car hit him as he walked across I-805 southbound in San Ysidro. According to troopers, the fatal pedestrian crash happened around 8:55 p.m. on Feb. 3 when a white Kia sedan hit the man at I-805 south, nearby Beyer Boulevard.
