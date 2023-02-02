Report: Chelsea Make Progress On Mason Mount & N'Golo Kante Contracts

Chelsea have made good progress on the contracts of Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante.

Chelsea have began to make good progress on the contract situations of both Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante. Mount's contract is up in 2024, while Kante's is up in June of this year.

Kante initially looked to be leaving Chelsea up until the World cup but is now expected to commit his future to the club and stay.

Mount's contract talks have been dragging on a while but are now in a good place with confidence around the situation.

According to Simon Phillips , Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante are now in good negotiations with Chelsea as they look to renew both contracts in the coming months.

With such a hectic January window, it's not time to stop focusing on what's coming in for Chelsea and focus on what they do not want to go out of the club.

Mount is seen as the poster boy for the Chelsea rebuild and the club are keen to tie him down to his new contract, especially with Liverpool's interest growing every week.

Kante is expected to extend after Jorginho left the club for Arsenal. The player wants to stay in London and Chelsea are also keen to keep his experience around the club. There is a strong optimism around the deal.

Both contracts are not done but are certainly heading in that direction as of now. There is a strong chance both deals will be done in the next month or so, which will be a big boost for Chelsea.

