Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Nab Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2023 Grammys
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde were named the winners of Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," ahed of the 2023 Grammy Awards. They accepted their trophy at the Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), which took place before the main show. "Get...
Remember When ‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Shaved His Head for St. Jude?
Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines raised nearly half a million dollars for St. Jude after he promised he’d shave his head. The photos are more than worth the donation. It was summer 2021, and if he’s being honest he’d tell you it was way too hot for all that hair anyway. Gaines asked his fans to “chip” in and donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as extra motivation for him to shave his head. In four days, he whipped up over $300,000 in donations.
Carly Pearce to Drop New Live Album, ‘Written in Stone (Live From Music City)’
CMA and ACM-winning country star Carly Pearce has announced a brand new live album, Written in Stone (Live From Music City). The 19-track record will arrive on March 24. Produced by Pearce and David Clauss, the LP was recorded during an April 2022 concert Pearce held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The special night also featured special guests Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), the Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), Jenee Fleenor (“29”) and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”) — all of whom will be featured on the live album.
Chris Stapleton Reveals Grammy Performance Details — He Could Steal the Dang Show!
Chris Stapleton launched his career when he sang with an icon at a music awards show. His performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards may take him to new heights. The country singer is going to join Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson for a Motown medley. Specifically, he'll join Wonder for the 1973 hit "Higher Ground."
Carrie Underwood Goes Wild In Denim Short Shorts And Oh-So-Much Fringe On The Stage For ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
After a brief break, Carrie Underwood is back on the road for the second leg of her highly-acclaimed Denim & Rhinestones tour. And that means her on-stage wardrobe is back too, as she is exciting fans with more spectacular pieces featuring a larg...
Kelsea Ballerini’s Yellow Grammys Gown Was a Nod to Her Album Cover
If you thought that Kelsea Ballerini's sunny, detail-filled floor-length yellow gown at the 2023 Grammy Awards looked familiar, there's good reason for that. The country singer commissioned her custom dress specifically to be a dead ringer for the one she wears on the cover of her latest album, 2022's Subject to Change. In that photo shoot, Ballerini wore a flowy yellow gown that swirled around her in a blurry action shot — and she brought the look to the Grammys with a stunning outfit created just for her by designer Prabal Gurung.
Country Music Stars Dazzle at the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
The country stars turned out in style for the 2023 Grammy Awards. Before the kick off of the 65th installment of the award show, some of country music's biggest names took a moment to strut their stuff on the red carpet. Brandi Carlile dazzled in a high contrast suit, Ashley...
Thomas Rhett Is Alone With His Four Kids, So Wife Lauren Left Him This Note
With four kids under the age of 8, things are hectic around Thomas Rhett's house on a normal day. But on Thursday (Feb. 2), the country star is solo-parenting while wife Lauren Akins is out of town, so she left him some helpful pointers. Okay, it's more of a step-by-step,...
Willie Nelson Wins 2023 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance
Willie Nelson just won his 11th Grammy. The icon took country music's first award at the 2023 Grammys, in a pre-show ceremony held Sunday afternoon. The 89-year-old Nelson was not in attendance to accept the award. He was nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini's "Heartfirst," Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange," Miranda Lambert's "In His Arms" and Maren Morris' "Circles Around This Town."
INTERVIEW: Brit Taylor Shares Her Authentic Self on New Album ‘Kentucky Blue,’ the ‘Continuation of My Story’
Sitting on the land that Brit Taylor calls home is a series of stairs that stand up against a tree that she refers to as her 'staircase to nowhere.'. "It's been out there since I got the place," the Kentucky native remarks during a recent interview with The Boot. "Somebody just stuck a staircase out in the woods that has turned into my little meditation place to read a book or go out to pray or just chill."
Kacey Musgraves’ 2023 Grammys Tribute to Loretta Lynn Was Stone-Cold Country
Kacey Musgraves took the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) for a touching, and fittingly traditional, tribute to a country music great who died in 2022: Loretta Lynn. Musgraves performed "Coal Miner's Daughter," one of the most impactful and memorable songs of Lynn's career. She sat...
Cody Johnson’s ”Til You Can’t’ Wins Best Country Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Cody Johnson's career-changing hit "'Til You Can't" won Best Country Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and songwriter Ben Stennis gave an emotional speech asking for prayers. Best Country Song is awarded to the songwriters. Stennis co-wrote "'Til You Can't" with Matt Rogers, and Stennis was...
Grammys 2023 Behind the Scenes: What You Missed From Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain + More
Could a Miranda Lambert collaboration with Adele be a bi-product of the 2023 Grammys?. Behind-the-scenes video and photos from the 2023 Grammy Awards find stars like Lambert, Shania Twain and more getting cozy with the pop singer. There's more — Lambert smiled alongside actor Tom Hanks, while Twain stood next...
Singer-Songwriter Reid Haughton Lays It on the Line With New Single ‘Day You Don’t’
Reid Haughton grew up in a tiny town in North Alabama, playing music in his church until he left to start his life in college. Once at Auburn University, the curly-haired kid filled to the brim with talent continued playing music in the local bars until he left for Nashville.
Kelsea Ballerini Used Only Drugstore Makeup to Achieve Her Grammys Look
Kelsea Ballerini brought a ray of sunshine to the 2023 Grammy Awards, wearing a custom, floor-length yellow gown created specially for her by designer Prabal Gurung and Brilliant Earth stacked diamond stud earrings. But her makeup for the big night wasn't quite so high-end: In fact, the singer exclusively wore...
They Wouldn’t Let Luke Combs Use the Bathroom at the Grammys
Luke Combs was prevented from using the bathroom at the Grammy Awards, and it wasn't because he's such a big star. It was because nobody knew who he was, and — as he tells it — he didn't look the part of Grammy nominee. In 2019, Combs was...
Shania Twain Celebrates Enduring Love on New Song, ‘Got It Good’ [Listen]
Shania Twain is deeply appreciative of the love she’s got, and she's sharing it on her new song, “Got It Good.”. Twain wrote "Got It Good" with Georgia Barnes and Mark Ralph, and the bouncy love anthem finds her reflecting on how she’s truly lucked out with a great partner who, like her, is willing to give of himself selflessly.
Shania Twain Is the Woman You Remember Across ‘Queen of Me’ Album [Review]
Shania Twain is living her own kind of ‘90s renaissance, and it’s wildly contagious. Is it country?. As much as Alan Jackson and George Strait are keeping it country on their most recent releases, Twain is, too. The 12 synth-heavy songs on Queen of Me are authentic to the artist she’s always been, even if they stretch beyond the often too-rigid boundaries of the genre.
Kane Brown and His Daughters Having a Dance Party Is the Cutest [Watch]
Kane Brown must be feeling better. After canceling a handful of shows due to recent illness, the "Heaven" singer shared a video of himself enjoying an impromptu post-breakfast dance party in the kitchen with his daughters, Kingsley, 3, and Kodi, 1. The video — filmed by his wife Katelyn —...
Oak Ridge Boys’ Richard Sterban to Miss Opry Show Due to Injury
Oak Ridge Boys bass singer Richard Sterban is going to have to sit out the legendary country group's performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Saturday (Feb. 4) due to his ongoing recovery from an injury. In a post to Twitter on Saturday, the group reveals that Sterban...
