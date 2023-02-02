ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WETM

A.J. Brown Maneuvers Awkward Exchange About Super Bowl Script (Video)

The star receiver fielded a question referencing the now-infamous conspiracy theory that recently made the rounds on social media. Super Bowl week is officially underway in Arizona as the Eagles and Chiefs descended upon the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Monday to take part in the annual opening night tradition of facing hordes of media members from around the world.
PHOENIX, AZ
WETM

Belichick Gives Heartfelt Congratulations to Brady on ‘Greatest Career’

The two legends shared a touching moment on the quarterback’s podcast Monday. Tom Brady’s second retirement from the NFL on Wednesday brought about decidedly less fanfare from around the league as a number of key figures in the quarterback’s accomplished career already delivered heartfelt messages after his announcement last year. However, Bill Belichick–the Patriots coach who won six Super Bowls alongside Brady in New England–delivered an emotional congratulations to his longtime partner on Monday.
WETM

Broncos Coach Sean Payton Asked About Russell Wilson’s Personal Coach

The new Denver coach addressed the quarterback training with a personal coach at the team’s facility last season. View the original article to see embedded media. As the Broncos prepare to usher in the Sean Payton era, the new coach already appears to be drawing a clear line in the sand in regard to his stance on Russell Wilson’s use of a personal coach at the team’s facility.
DENVER, CO
WETM

Report: 49ers to Hire Steve Wilks As Defensive Coordinator

San Francisco has found its replacement for DeMeco Ryans, who left for Houston earlier in the offseason. The 49ers plan to hire former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks as the team’s defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. Wilks, who began the 2022...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WETM

Biggest moments in Super Bowl history enshrined

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Every Super Bowl has a story or a moment that defines that game for generations to come. Some of those moments are now enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. That’s where Super Bowl glory lives on, with a key play now enshrined from a past Glendale, Arizona Super Bowl.
CANTON, OH
WETM

Lane Johnson’s Fast Starts, Not False Starts

The secrets behind the Eagles star’s controversial success. It is a third-and-8 near midfield. There are three seconds left on the play clock. The optical illusion is about to be on display. Jalen Hurts throws his hands in front of his body, uttering the final syllables of the Eagles’...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

