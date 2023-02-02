Read full article on original website
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com
Bishop Aretha Morton, 85
Ishop Aretha E. Morton died last week at the age of 85. Morgon was the first female pastor of a Baptist Church in Delaware. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) issued the following statement:. “It is with a heavy heart but a grateful spirit that I join thousands of Delawareans in...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Press release: Labor Department issues revised unemployment insurance rate table
The Delaware Department of Labor (DOL) announced the revised Taxable Wage Base, Assessment Rate Tables, Cap Earned Rate and New Employer Rates for 2023, effective January 1, 2023. The taxable wage base will be $10,500 in 2023. With the unanimous support of the Unemployment Insurance Advisory Council, DOL Secretary Karryl...
delawarebusinessnow.com
I-95 lanes to be closed Monday and Tuesday
The Delaware Department of Transportation announced overnight closings for I-95 between Routes 1 and 273 as work continues on demolishing an old overpass that was replaced by a new structure. The work has led to reports of loud noises in surounding neighorhoods. There will be lane restrictions and closures on...
Comments / 1