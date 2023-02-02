Read full article on original website
All CS:GO teams qualified for IEM Katowice 2023 playoffs
IEM Katowice, the first $1 million CS:GO tournament of 2023, is well underway and some teams have already booked their spot in the playoffs. The playoffs will run from Feb. 10 to 12 in front of a live audience at the iconic Spodek Arena. The winners of Groups A and B will directly qualify for the semifinals of IEM Katowice 2023, while the runners-up of each group and third-place teams will play in the quarterfinals as high-seed and low-seed, respectively.
Dota 2 community sounds the alarm on cheaters as hacks start to run rampant
Multiple cheating accusations have shaken the Dota 2 community in recent months. With professional matches’ integrity getting questioned, fans started investigating their ranked matches and the hacking world as a whole. As a Dota 2 fan took a deep dive into the darker side of the game, they revealed...
Apex’s season 16 will overhaul the class system to better define roles and playstyles
Loba and Lifeline won’t be the only supports in Apex Legends this season, but not because a new legend will be a part of that class. Apex‘s class system is getting a thorough overhaul in season 16, and even though there is no new legend added to the game this season, players can expect far-reaching changes to the entire cast due to how they’ll fit into the new divisions.
Learning callouts? VALORANT expert’s Deathmatch exercise will change how you play
Every VALORANT player has had that embarrassing comms slip-up before, where they can’t quite remember the name of the location where they died. For new maps in particular, callouts and comms can be challenging. Players can study Lotus or Split’s layout as much as they want, but without practicing your voice chat reflexes, you’ll end up stuttering and misspeaking in the heat of the moment.
Why was League Patch 13.1b reverted?
On Feb.6, many League of Legends players were thrown into confusion by seeing all changes introduced alongside Patch 13.1b being reverted temporarily. In addition, players couldn’t queue up for ranked games and saw a dozen champions being removed from the champion select phase, as well as items and runes. Many worried that a game-breaking bug had surfaced and would paralyze League for a while.
How do I get a Riot Gun Buddy? Who is the next VALORANT break-out star? VALORANT Mail Room
This is the first installment of the George Geddes’ Mail Room for Dot Esports, a weekly article series that will answer questions from Twitter regarding VALORANT news. It’s a tale as old as time; VALORANT players looking to get their hands on a Gun Buddy with a small Riot logo situated on a boring background.
Mercy mains baffled by unexpected nerfs to hero in latest Overwatch 2 patch
A new season coming soon to Overwatch 2, bringing a new battle pass, map rotation, and an array of balance changes to shift the meta. But one adjustment wasn’t expected at all by players, and they were baffled when they discovered them in the patch notes. Mercy received a...
Overwatch 2 season 3 dives deep into Asian mythology with new cosmetics, battle pass rewards
Following a season centered around Greek mythology, Overwatch 2 is preparing to introduce players to more cosmetics based on stories told around the world—this time, bringing players deep into the intricacies of Asian mythologies. Overwatch 2’s season three battle pass will connect the game’s large roster of heroes to...
TFT Patch 13.3 targets Hero Augment balance for full tailored options
Riot Games is changing the way Hero Augment Armories work in Teamfight Tactics Monsters’ Attack!, providing players with tailored reroll options that could destroy the Set Eight meta if left unchecked. Scheduled to drop into live servers on Feb. 8, Patch 13.3 will fundamentally change how Tacticains play TFT...
Why is Senna not picked in a League meta of ADC supports?
It has been a rather eventful start to the League of Legends competitive season. Not only have fans witnessed underdog teams like SK Gaming or Invictus Gaming thriving in their own regions, but there have also been many new innovative picks across the world, especially in the support role. This...
Ability details for Dota 2’s next hero may have leaked ahead of next patch
It has been almost four months since we last heard about Dota 2’s newest hero, Muerta, and any details on the deathly duelist. However, in another set of leaks from internal game files, it appears fans may have an early glimpse at some concepts of her abilities. The Mournful...
All skins arriving on the Rift with League Patch 13.3
Gear up, League of Legends players. Patch 13.3 is almost here. This time around, the newest update will take a few champions under its scope. Five of them are getting directly nerfed, with almost a dozen receiving buffs across the board. And, more importantly, the much-anticipated Aurelion Sol rework will also be live in this patch. This set of changes is expected to once again shake up the meta, most notably (and hopefully in the eyes of many) support tanks.
Overwatch 2 season 3 brings mythology, more rewards, and massive improvements
For the past nine weeks, Overwatch 2 fans have been enjoying a season full of Greek and Roman mythology that also introduced the game’s newest hero, Ramattra. It was also the season of Roadhog dominance, leading to one of the sequel’s first balance patches outside of the usual initial and midseason offerings.
Another popular party mode is returning to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 soon
Last week, Activision announced that the popular Infected mode is returning to Call of Duty in Modern Warfare 2’s season two. And today, the company revealed that it won’t be alone. Another casual-friendly party mode for solo players or groups of friends to mess around with in multiplayer...
Where to use the Airport Maintenance key in DMZ
With only a couple of weeks until Season 2 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, DMZ players might be frantically trying to get ahead of the upcoming wipe. While players won’t see progress fully wiped, they will see all of the keys they have disappear. So, in order to reap the rewards before then, players must find the locations for all of their current keys.
League thrown into chaos after Riot accidentally deletes every Patch 13.1b change
League of Legends was temporarily thrown into chaos on Feb. 6 after a glitch reverted every Patch 13.1B change originally shipped onto live servers. Riot Games has since solved the surprise reversion issue, reloading the late January patch back into the game and re-enabling ranked and draft picks across the board.
Fnatic’s disastrous LEC Winter Split ends, snapping historic European playoff appearance streak
One of the organizations synonymous with professional League of Legends in Europe will not be progressing into the most crucial part of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, now sitting in a position it has never been since its start in the league. For the first time in the organization’s history...
Here’s how VALORANT esports was affected by the earthquakes in Turkey
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake across Turkey and Syria has disrupted and taken the lives of thousands of people, with some VALORANT players feeling the devastating effects. Since the first quake this morning, several other earthquakes have struck the two countries with some reaching magnitudes of over six. Dot Esports reached...
Characters from Apex Mobile aren’t coming to Apex—at least, not yet
Despite the death of Apex Legends Mobile, players won’t see characters or other specific content from the mobile version coming to the base game—at least not for now, Respawn Entertainment clarified in a press conference last week. Apex Mobile launched on May 17, 2022, and Respawn Entertainment announced...
Best Limited Draft archetypes in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
A return to the plane of Phyrexia, formerly known as Mirrodin, has created a wild west Magic: The Gathering Limited Draft meta within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set. Tapping into the flavor of a Phyrexian war, Wizards of the Coast brought back a revised version of Poison counters through the Toxic mechanic along with Proliferate to increase those Poison counters on your opponent. Other mechanics in the set include For Mirrodin! and Oil counters, of which both are sub-mechanics and are difficult to build solely around.
