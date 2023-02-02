Read full article on original website
18 Things You Need To Know About Camping In Washington State
What Are Some Do's and Don'ts About Camping In Washington State?. Are you ready for a camping adventure in the Evergreen State?. From the snow-capped peaks of the Cascade Mountains to the rocky beaches of the Pacific Ocean, there’s no shortage of outdoor activities to explore and I've lined up 18 things you should know if you're going to be camping in Washington State.
Best Places To Stay In Washington: 10 Perfect Vacation Rentals
No matter what time of year you visit, Washington is just a picture-perfect travel destination. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite places to stay in Washington, ranging from cozy studios to family-friendly houses with incredible views. From the moment you check-in, you’ll quickly fall in love with these amazing vacation rentals. We’ve included both city rentals that put you in the heart of downtown and secluded spots that offer nothing but peace and quiet, so regardless of what your idea of a perfect vacation is, there’s a rental for you in this list.
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull. The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698, states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments to manage gray wolves.” “If you look at...
ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA
The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
8 Awesome Places Kids In Washington State Will Love Visiting
Check Out Eight Places Kids Will Love Visiting In Washington State. Washington is a beautiful state with plenty of fun and exciting places to explore and we've lined up eight places kids and families will want to explore. Visit These Eight Family-Friendly Attractions Worth Visiting In Washington State. If you’re...
This Marvelous 6.5-Mile Trail In Washington Leads Adventurers To A Spectacular Overlook
Washingtonians are known for their love of the great outdoors, and Washington state offers plenty of opportunities for scenic outdoor adventures. Sandy beaches, lakeside walking paths, educational nature trails, and forested hiking routes are just waiting to be explored. We’re fortunate to have a lot of choices for adventurers of all abilities. If you’re looking for a moderately challenging hike, head to the Dog Mountain Trail in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area for an adventure that will challenge your endurance and pay off in spectacular views.
Tracking the storm system arriving Tuesday to western Washington
SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. A Winter Storm Warning went into effect at 4 a.m. on...
Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history
The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?
Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
Entire Oregon Coast Open To Recreational Crabbing
Recreational crabbing is now open along the entire Oregon coast, from Washington to California. That announcement was made Thursday by the Oregon Department of Agriculture and state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Last month, the state closed crabbing between Bandon and the California border due to elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid.
CAUTION: Blizzards possible along Cascade passes Tuesday
After receiving 18 inches of snow over the weekend, areas of Mount Hood could see another 12 to 18 inches of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports.
'Eyesore': First Vote on Washington Bill to Stop Wind Turbine Lights From Blinking All Night
A Washington state bill that would require the blinking red lights on wind turbines to turn off when there is no airplane nearby has passed out of a legislative committee after a unanimous vote. Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, proposed the limit to light pollution just as Scout Clean Energy is...
Top cop criticizes police culture in Washington: Today So Far
Former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr says police culture has to change for progress to be made. King County and Seattle are dropping a Covid vaccine requirement. Someone in Washington has a winning Powerball ticket. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 7, 2023. Years...
Search suspended for missing fisherman off Washington
The Coast Guard and other agencies searched Monday for a fisherman who was missing after his two crewmates were rescued from a crab boat in distress Sunday off the coast of Washington near the Willapa Bay entrance. Watchstanders at the Thirteenth Coast Guard District in Seattle received an Emergency Position...
Oregon Timber Industry Tapped To Address Housing Shortage
A new program is underway to use Oregon mass timber products to build small modular homes that can be moved anywhere in the state. The hope is these smaller homes will help reduce the housing crisis across Oregon. A $5 million grant from the Legislature with a federal match helped start the program and build the first six homes.
Want to fix WA’s housing crisis? Allow denser development in these single-family areas | Opinion
“Middle housing” is a very mild descriptor for one of the most contentious and significant public policy battles being waged in Olympia. The term refers to duplexes, townhouses and other similar housing types. But the fight is all about our state’s housing crisis, local control of land use and a growing acknowledgment that one of the basic pillars of our growth management approach has failed.
Single lucky player in Washington state wins $747 million Powerball prize
Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and was worth $754.6 million.
What WA plans for the largest remaining source of lead pollution threatening kids
The EPA says the toxic fuel endangers young children’s health.
Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas
Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
