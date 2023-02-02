ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTRF

Montana Thinks 49ers Should Start Garoppolo at QB in 2023

The Hall of Famer was clear in giving his opinion on San Francisco’s quarterback situation. The 49ers enter the offseason with a question mark at the quarterback position, coming off a season when they used three different starting quarterbacks but still reached the NFC championship game. Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy all started games for San Francisco, combining to lead the team to a 13-4 regular-season record.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WTRF

Tyreek Hill Tweets Reaction to Being Leveled During Flag Football

The Dolphins star ended up on the receiving end of an unexpected hit from Rams star Jalen Ramsey during Sunday’s festivities in Las Vegas. View the original article to see embedded media. Apparently, Tyreek Hill couldn’t wait until after Sunday’s Pro Bowl Games to react to getting unexpectedly leveled...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WTRF

Rodgers Rejects Idea He Doesn’t Want to Retire Alongside Brady

The quarterback still has not made up his decision about playing next year. With Tom Brady officially retired, Aaron Rodgers has become the biggest story of the NFL offseason. The Packers quarterback has to decide whether he will play in the NFL next season, and if so, whether he wants to stay in Green Bay or request a trade elsewhere.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy