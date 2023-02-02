There will be at least one new selectman this May in Boothbay. Selectman Mike Tomacelli has told town officials he will not seek re-election. Tomacelli’s seat is one of two select board seats expiring in May. The other is Chuck Cunningham’s. Municipal nomination papers became available Jan. 20 and Cunningham has not indicated if he will seek another term. Town Clerk Andrea Lowery reported only two municipal candidates had taken out papers. Sarah Fahnley is seeking another term on Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Cemetery District and Bernard MacPhee has taken out papers for the second cemetery trustee position.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO