FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
boothbayregister.com
BRHS cheerleaders heading to the states
The Boothbay Region High School cheerleading team came in sixth out of eight Class D schools in the regional competition held at Ellsworth High School on Monday, Feb. 6 and will now compete in the state competition in Augusta on Saturday, Feb. 11. Team members include junior Sarah Kreft and...
Boothbay downs Wiscasset
The Boothbay Region Seahawks improved to 11-5 on the season with an easy win at Wiscasset, 67-35, on Monday, Feb. 6. Gryffin Kristan continued his consistent scoring and led the Seahawks with 28 points. Other Boothbay highlights saw Finn Harkins score 10 points; Luke Morley had 10 points and eight...
News and Notes from the Community Center
Before we get into your cribbage history lesson for the week, we have some serious business. COOKIES, MUFFINS, BREADS SWEETS! We are hosting once again our annual COOKIE WALK here at The Community Center on February 14th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.+ or until we run out of cookies. Donations will help our programs keep flying and assist us with more events throughout the year.
Feb. 7 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
This week at the Lincoln Theater
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” - (NR; 1 hour, 57 minutes) - Oscar Nominee for Best Documentary Feature. Directed by Academy Award winning filmmaker Laura Poitras, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” is an epic, emotional and interconnected story about internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, ground-breaking photography, and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the overdose crisis. Final shows on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Talking Maine Yankee
What will it take for Maine Yankee’s nuclear waste to leave Wiscasset? It will take the federal government meeting the responsibility it took on around 1950 to get, somewhere in the country, high-level, permanent storage, U.S. Senator Angus King, I – Maine, said. The U.S. Department of Energy’s...
David E. Ridgway
David Emerson Ridgway, 70 of Woolwich, Maine passed away on Feb. 3, 2023 with his family close by. Per David’s wishes, the family has chosen to have a private service. David was born on Nov. 2, 1952. He was raised in Southampton, New York by his parents Marjorie and Emerson Ridgway. He attended Southampton High School, graduating in 1970. He went on to attend Millsaps College, a liberal arts school in Jackson, Mississippi.
BRES: Water damage closes school Feb. 6-10
The AOS 98 Superintendent of Schools office announced Sunday, Feb. 6 that, due to water damage at Boothbay Region Elementary School, there will be no school at BRES Feb. 6 through Feb. 10. Classes will be held at Boothbay Region High School as usual. More information will be announced.
New kids’ space at Southport Memorial Library
The Southport Memorial Library invites the community to visit our newly renovated Reading Nook. The Nook is adjacent to the Children’s Room and is a sunny, comfortable space encouraging young children to curl up and read. The library’s Children’s Room has an extensive children’s book collection and a play...
Atlantic salmon and trout habitat protected along the Sheepscot River
Midcoast Conservancy announced the acquisition of a 12.5-acre parcel with 1300 feet of frontage along the West Branch Sheepscot River near China, Maine. Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) supported the project as part of its Rivers Initiative. The parcel includes forested land and priority habitat areas for Wild Brook trout. This area also produces one of the highest numbers of juvenile Atlantic salmon in the Sheepscot Watershed.
Scenes from the polar vortex
Area photographer Bruce Burnham braved the subzero temperatures on Saturday, Feb. 4 to photograph some scenes around the waterfront and on land during the polar vortex which covered the state. It was one of the coldest days on record, with Portland registering a -45F wind chill, a new record for the city, according to WGME. Temperatures rose overnight into Sunday but the sea smoke, frost and ice made for some memorable pictures.
Message from Superintendent Kahler regarding BRES water damage
The following message was sent to the newspaper and others this morning from AOS 98 Superintendent of Schools Robert Kahler regarding the water damage at Boothbay Region Elementary School:. Dear Seahawk and Wildcat Nation,. I know that you have many questions and concerns about the recent flooding at BRES and...
Tomacelli not seeking another Boothbay selectman term
There will be at least one new selectman this May in Boothbay. Selectman Mike Tomacelli has told town officials he will not seek re-election. Tomacelli’s seat is one of two select board seats expiring in May. The other is Chuck Cunningham’s. Municipal nomination papers became available Jan. 20 and Cunningham has not indicated if he will seek another term. Town Clerk Andrea Lowery reported only two municipal candidates had taken out papers. Sarah Fahnley is seeking another term on Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Cemetery District and Bernard MacPhee has taken out papers for the second cemetery trustee position.
LCHA lecture illuminates social bias in early New England criminal justice system
Lincoln County’s history is full of stories of valor, civic leaders, and enterprising community builders. But the area’s history was also shaped by thieves, murderers, ladies of the night, and others accused of crimes here. Then, as today, criminalization intersects with social issues like race, gender, and class.
Lincoln County property transfers in January
Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in January:. Alna: Albee, Carol S. and Daigle, Carol A. to Vogel, Alisha Albee; Hanning, Kathleen A. to Midcoast Conservancy; George, Pamela C. to Fairfield, Janet M., Fairfield, Janet, Fairfield, Gary N. and Fairfield, Gary. Boothbay: Plescia,...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Five arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 31 to Feb. 7. Year to sate, LCSO has responded to 973 calls for service. Jeremy J. Johnson, Jr., 28, of Waldoboro was issued a summons Jan. 31 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Manktown Road, Waldoboro, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
