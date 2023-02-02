Ah, the Pine Tree State… our little slice of New England is positively overflowing with history, beauty, and wonder! But as the first state in the country to see the sunrise every morning, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that a little extra talent shines on Maine as well. Generations of artists, politicians, and small town superheroes have done amazing things for our state, the country, and even the world, and we’re so proud that they were home-grown here. While not a complete list of all the incredible celebrities and famous people from Maine, here are just a few history-makers that you might not have heard about and the beautiful places in Maine that they once called home.

MAINE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO