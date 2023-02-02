Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Coast Guard suspends search for missing crew member near Sabine Pass
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The search near for a missing tugboat crew member has been suspended. The Coast Guard said it was suspending the search after combing 206 square miles near Sabine Pass, Texas, for a combined 23 hours. The crew member was reported missing to the Coast Guard...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
Motorcyclist dies after shootout with Jefferson County deputies along Hwy 90 in China
CHINA, Texas — A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a pair of Jefferson County deputies along U.S. Highway 90 in China early Tuesday morning. A Deputy was driving eastbound along U.S. Highway 90 west of Beaumont just after 1 a.m., Tuesday morning, when they had to pull over to avoid being struck by a westbound motorcycle in the eastbound traffic lanes according to Capt. Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
KPLC TV
Family remembers loved ones who died in General Pershing Drive fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two lives taken in a devastating fire. “That’s when we got the news that my father had passed and it devastated me man,” Justin Goubert said. Justin Joubert and his sister, Jaylynn James are now mourning the loss of their father Gary Joubert, one of two people who lost their life following a house fire in Lake Charles.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 6, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 6, 2023. Annilace Patricia Wills, 40, Houston, TX: Forgery; contempt of court (5 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; texting when prohibited; possession of a Schedule II drug. Chad Kalem Deville, 44, Kinder: Failure to perform work...
kalb.com
Suspect arrested in connection to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 armed robbery in Alexandria
WESTLAKE, La. (KALB) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to a Feb. 1, 2023, homicide in Westlake. One of the suspects arrested, Autoria ‘Tori’ Lachney, has connections to a Rapides Parish case and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2019. Her re-arrest has some questioning how she was released already.
Two arrested by CPSO in connection to homicide in Westlake, still searching for one
Two people have been arrested after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) found Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, deceased inside a residence.
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking help to locate man missing since November
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) is asking for help in locating a 34-year-old man.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff warning against arrest scam
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning Lake Charles resident against a scam using the Sheriff's name.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Police investigating Sunday night shooting in city's south end
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating after at least one person was injured in a reported shooting Sunday night. Officers responded to a report that someone had been shot about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of East Virginia St. according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records.
KPLC TV
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory discusses arrests made in the death of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, who was found shot to death inside his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park early Feb. 1, 2023. Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
KPLC TV
Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
KFDM-TV
Jury decides on 10 years in ATV crash that killed 6-year-old Carter Osborn
Beaumont — A jury in the courtroom of Judge Raquel West decided on 10 years in prison for a defendant it convicted of manslaughter in the death of 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The jury began deliberating at 4 p.m. Friday and returned shortly before 6 with the decision on punishment in the trial of Darrell Wayne Brown, who was driving an ATV and crashed into Carter in May of 2021 at Tyrrell Park.
KPLC TV
Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible for Early Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible Early for Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at a local club on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur, Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Venture Global previews Lighthouse Bend attraction coming to Cameron Parish
Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - Cameron Parish residents got a sneak peek at Lighthouse Bend, an upcoming attraction officials hope will boost the area’s economy this summer. Venture Global LNG is partnering with the parish to design the riverside destination, which features a marina, RV resort, public boat launch, restaurant and event pavilion.
Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged
A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.
kjas.com
Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church
A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
Jefferson County Pct. 1 constable makes history as being first Black person, woman to hold position
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas woman is breaking barriers by being the first African-American and first woman to become a constable in Jefferson County Precinct 1. Jevonne Pollard strives to use her role in law enforcement to not only help her community, but to inspire others. "When it's...
KPLC TV
City of Lake Charles’ tips for a safe Mardi Gras
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Mardi Gras celebration continues ahead for Fat Tuesday as the next two weekends are jam-packed in the City of Lake Charles. “Great events coming up starting this weekend with the first couple of parades. Then rolling into Mardi Gras weekend, we’ve pretty much got parades everyday Friday through Tuesday of Mardi Gras weekend,” Katie Harrington with the City of Lake Charles said.
