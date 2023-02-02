ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackberry, LA

darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
12NewsNow

Motorcyclist dies after shootout with Jefferson County deputies along Hwy 90 in China

CHINA, Texas — A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a pair of Jefferson County deputies along U.S. Highway 90 in China early Tuesday morning. A Deputy was driving eastbound along U.S. Highway 90 west of Beaumont just after 1 a.m., Tuesday morning, when they had to pull over to avoid being struck by a westbound motorcycle in the eastbound traffic lanes according to Capt. Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Family remembers loved ones who died in General Pershing Drive fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two lives taken in a devastating fire. “That’s when we got the news that my father had passed and it devastated me man,” Justin Goubert said. Justin Joubert and his sister, Jaylynn James are now mourning the loss of their father Gary Joubert, one of two people who lost their life following a house fire in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 6, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 6, 2023. Annilace Patricia Wills, 40, Houston, TX: Forgery; contempt of court (5 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; texting when prohibited; possession of a Schedule II drug. Chad Kalem Deville, 44, Kinder: Failure to perform work...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12newsnow.com

Beaumont Police investigating Sunday night shooting in city's south end

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating after at least one person was injured in a reported shooting Sunday night. Officers responded to a report that someone had been shot about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of East Virginia St. according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory discusses arrests made in the death of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, who was found shot to death inside his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park early Feb. 1, 2023. Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Jury decides on 10 years in ATV crash that killed 6-year-old Carter Osborn

Beaumont — A jury in the courtroom of Judge Raquel West decided on 10 years in prison for a defendant it convicted of manslaughter in the death of 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The jury began deliberating at 4 p.m. Friday and returned shortly before 6 with the decision on punishment in the trial of Darrell Wayne Brown, who was driving an ATV and crashed into Carter in May of 2021 at Tyrrell Park.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible for Early Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible Early for Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at a local club on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Venture Global previews Lighthouse Bend attraction coming to Cameron Parish

Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - Cameron Parish residents got a sneak peek at Lighthouse Bend, an upcoming attraction officials hope will boost the area’s economy this summer. Venture Global LNG is partnering with the parish to design the riverside destination, which features a marina, RV resort, public boat launch, restaurant and event pavilion.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church

A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
BUNA, TX
KPLC TV

City of Lake Charles’ tips for a safe Mardi Gras

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Mardi Gras celebration continues ahead for Fat Tuesday as the next two weekends are jam-packed in the City of Lake Charles. “Great events coming up starting this weekend with the first couple of parades. Then rolling into Mardi Gras weekend, we’ve pretty much got parades everyday Friday through Tuesday of Mardi Gras weekend,” Katie Harrington with the City of Lake Charles said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

