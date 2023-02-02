Read full article on original website
Related
Crimson Dawn - Official Early Access Trailer
Crimson Dawn is a dark fantasy rogue-lite that pits an auto-attacking protagonist against increasingly difficult waves of enemies that continuously change across various maps. Unlock new characters and weapons and watch the loot rack up in this satisfying Vampire Survivors-like. Crimson Dawn launches in Q1 2023 on PC with a Nintendo Switch and Mobile release later this year.
Nintendo Direct to Take Place Tomorrow
It's that time of year again folks. We've got a Nintendo Direct on the way, taking place tomorrow, February 8. Confirmed in a tweet from Nintendo of America (below), the Direct will take place at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 10pm UK (so 8am on February 9 AEST) and can be viewed on Nintendo's website and its YouTube channels.
FAST X - Official Fast & Furious Legacy Trailer
Take a look back at Fast & Furious ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more. A trailer for Fast X will be released on February 10, 2023.
A Space for the Unbound - Official Accolades Trailer
Get another look at A Space for the Unbound in this latest trailer for the slice-of-life adventure game, available now on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A demo is available now on Nintendo Switch and Steam. A Space for the...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Adds Much Requested Fast Travel Feature
EA's Respawn Entertainment has listened to fan feedback and added the much requested fast travel feature to its upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. As reported by Games Radar, director Stig Asmussen told Play Magazine that Respawn is implementing more ways to travel around Jedi: Survivor's worlds by including both fast travel and rideable mounts.
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Will Feature the Game's First IP Collaboration With Doomfist's One-Punch Man Skin
Overwatch 2 Season 3 will not only feature an Asian Mythology theme, a new Antarctica Control map, and a Valentine's Day-themed browser-based Overwatch Dating Simulator, but it will also see the game's first IP collaboration with Doomfist's One-Punch Man skin. Season 3 of Overwatch 2 will begin on February 7...
While We Wait Here, a Psychological-Horror Restaurant Management Game, Announced for PC
While We Wait Here, from developer Bad Vices Games, has been announced for a 2024 release on Steam next year. So what is it? Well...it's definitely a description you haven't heard before. In short, it's a restaurant-management sim set during the apocalypse. Check out the announcement trailer above and the first screenshots below, and here's how the developers describe it:
Hell Of An Office - Official Early Access Announcement Trailer
Hell Of An Office is a satanic speedrunning first-person platformer where your boss is the literal devil and your office is slowly slipping into an ocean of magma. Sprint, swing, air dash, and rocket jump to escape this truly toxic workplace environment. Equipped with an all-powerful stapler, avoid deadly laser beams and saw blades to speed through 40 infernal levels and achieve a few Diamond Rank time records along the way. Hell Of An Office is coming to PC Early Access on March 14.
Genshin Impact Starlit Sky Web Event
The sky is alight with not just fireworks, but prizes of all sorts! Participate in the Starlit Sky Web Event to earn Mora and Primogems and to enter to join a prize draw for physical goodies such as an iPhone 14 Pro Max, Playstation 5, or an iPad Mini 6. Collect all the Firework Cards before the end of the web event for your chance to get in on this massive Genshin Impact giveaway.
Why FromSoftware is Still King of the Soulslike
The soulslike genre has exploded over the last decade or so with all sorts of different takes on the genre. We’ve seen 2D soulslikes, anime soulslikes, sci-fi soulslikes, ninja soulslikes, third person shooter soulslikes, Star Wars soulslikes… the list goes on and on. But I think it’s hard not to argue that the king of the genre is still the originator of it: FromSoftware. Now, if you were to ask 10 different people why that is, you’d probably get 10 different answers, because the Souls games mean different things to different people. For some, they’re all about the PvP invasions and the unique brand of online play that only FromSoft’s games provide. For others, they love the deep lore that FromSoft buries deep in its environments, world design, and yes, even item descriptions. Others still just broadly like the unique challenge these games provide.
How to Play Against Friends in Marvel Snap
Battle Mode is a new game mode within Marvel Snap that allows you to compete against your friends, inviting them to private battles where cubes don't count towards your progression, they count towards your health. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of how Battle Mode works within Marvel Snap,...
WoW Class Tuning Details: Feb 7 Patch
With scheduled weekly maintenance within World of Warcraft on February 7th, 2023, a number of class tuning adjustments are being implemented to the game, based on their specializations performance in endgame content. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the class tweaks coming as part of the February...
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wins the First Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games Category
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok and its composer Stephanie Economou have won the first Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media. This first award for the video game music category comes at the 65th Grammys, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok and...
How to Unlock Eye Chests
Eye Chests are non-standard chests you'll encounter many times in Hogwarts Legacy. While opening them early in the game seems impossible, they're pretty simple once you've acquired a particular basic yet helpful spell. This page contains information on how to unlock Eye Chests and what mission you need to complete to start opening them.
How to Zip to Anchor Points
To explore Athia's points of interest, you'll need to master Frey's magical parkour abilities. In fact, you won't be able to traverse most of the Forspoken's map until you obtain Tanta Sila's magic and unlock the Zip spell. This page explains everything you need to know about the Zip spell and how to use it on anchor points.
A Long Journey To An Uncertain End - Official Announcement Trailer
A Long Journey to an Uncertain End is a queer-inclusive narrative management space opera where you recruit eclectic crew members, explore the known - and unknown - galaxy, make choices to drive your journey, and escape the clutches of your abusive ex. A Long Journey to an Uncertain End is launching on PC and other platforms in 2023 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
Dark and Darker Stats
Dark and Darker characters have 5 stats: Strength, Agility, Will, Knowledge, and Resourcefulness. Each Dark and Darker class has a different default stat spread, but you can increase your stats using equipment that you loot from the dungeon. Here's what each stat does in Dark and Darker - please note that as the game is still in playtesting, the implementation of stats is not yet complete and so stats may not function as intended.
The Last of Us Episode 4: TV Show vs Game Comparison
Watch our The Last of Us Episode 4 show vs game comparison video! HBO's TLOU Episode 4 is here, and like TLOU Premiere episode, there are plenty of similarities to spot when comparing the game to The Last of Us TV show. From Ellie and Joel cracking jokes in Bill's car, to the ambush with the injured man, and Ellie saving Joel, here's how TLOU game, developed by Naughty Dog, and TLOU TV show compare. Beware of spoilers ahead for The Last of Us series!
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Sell 18 Million Units
Update 02/07/2023: Nintendo has revealed that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have now sold through more than 18 million units, with more than 20 million units sold to retailers. As revealed in Nintendo's latest earnings report, 18.2 million customers bought a copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by the end of December 2022, up eight million from the previously announced ten million units sold as of November 23.
Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Be a GOTY Contender? - Beyond 787
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed 6 weeks to April 28th, 2023! Though that means more waiting for us, we're hoping it means the game will get more love and polish with that extra time. On this episode of Podcast Beyond, we talk about improvements we'd love to see in Jedi: Survivor that would possibly turn it into a solid GOTY contender. We also dive into new PS5 updates, more DualSense Edge talk, and what happens when games-as-a-service shut down. Back 4 Blood and Knockout City were so fun! IT's sad to see them go, but what's next for GAAS? Join Max Scoville, Jada Giffin, Josh Du, and returning guest and former host Mark Medina on BEYOND!
