Bryan Cranston Enjoyed Breaking Bad Without The Intensity In PopCorners' Super Bowl 2023 Commercials
As Walter White on "Breaking Bad," Bryan Cranston didn't work with tons of comedic material. When he wasn't cooking meth, fighting, scheming, or being "the one who knocks," he was wreaking havoc on his friends and family in the name of his drug empire. It all came to a head in a series of Shakespearean conflicts that established "Breaking Bad" as a classic in dramatic TV. So naturally, the drama never lightened, even with appearances alongside colleague Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" and, later, via flashback on "Better Call Saul." White was often grim-faced and stoic, no matter the circumstances.
What Is The Song In Airbnb's Skiing Category Commercial?
Say what you will about Airbnb: Sure, it's probably contributing to the housing crisis (via NBC 10 Boston). Okay, it doles out millions, according to Bloomberg, to put out fires and pay settlements. Fine, it's grossly unregulated and riddled with scammers (per Vice). But the game-changing rental company can sure make a good commercial. Airbnb's warm, lived-in ads hew closely to its original mission: that everyone, no matter the group size or budget, deserves a headache-free vacation filled with friends and family.
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Tom Selleck Didn't Know How To Feel When Blue Bloods Passed Magnum P.I. In Episodes
It's not easy going the distance on TV, and not many shows are able to cross the 200-episode mark. But the CBS police procedural "Blue Bloods" just so happens to be one of the lucky ones. The series has kept fans entertained to the point where it has crossed the 200-episode milestone and even surpassed the episode count of Tom Selleck's other popular program, "Magnum P.I." That fact has been a conflicting experience for the seasoned actor.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
PopCorners' Super Bowl 2023 Ad Has Breaking Bad Fans In A Tizzy
PopCorners has officially released their highly-anticipated "Breaking Bad" Super Bowl 2023 ad. The advertisement, directed by "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan makes for a compelling, chuckle-worthy reunion, which sees lead stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul returning as the iconic pair of drug manufactures, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. PopCorners first began marketing their Super Bowl clip in January by releasing a teaser of Pinkman enjoying a bag of White Cheddar popcorn chips. The playful popcorn purveyors doubled down days later, debuting a small look at White and Pinkman bickering, rattling off quotes from the AMC series. White Cheddar PopCorners once again made their return, this time being munched on by White — how fitting.
Will Smith Dropped Out Of The Rap Tribute At The Grammys
Will Smith's relationship with awards shows has been a bit of a mixed bag as of late, thanks to the events that transpired at the 2022 Academy Awards. Smith's Oscars slap controversy involved the actor's heated and violent reaction to comedian Chris Rock's joke at Jada Pinkett Smith's expense. The slap and verbal barrage Smith unleashed at Rock severely undermined his best actor win for "King Richard" later that night, and the star has been dealing with the consequences ever since.
How I Met Your Father Season 2, Episode 3's Sid And Sophie Bombshell Has Fans Freaking Out
Contains spoilers for How I Met Your Mother, Season 2, Episode 3 — "The Reset Button" "How I Met Your Father" burst onto the scene in January 2022, looking to recapture the magic of its predecessor. Although critics didn't give it the warm welcome that "How I Met Your Mother" received, Hulu quickly renewed the spin-off for a second season, ensuring that fans get at least a little more of Sophie's (Hilary Duff) story about, well, how she met her son's father.
Tig Notaro Clearly Doesn't Watch Ghosts Or Pay Attention On Airplanes
Comedian, actor, and podcast host Tig Notaro is no stranger to hilarious encounters with other celebrities. Notaro, who played Commander Jett Reno on "Star Trek: Discovery" and Barb on "Transparent," had multiple "Groundhog Day"-like encounters with 1980s pop star Taylor Dayne that she turned into a side-splitting comedy routine, which eventually found its way onto an episode of "This American Life" (available on YouTube).
The Dark Truth Behind-The-Scenes Of The Squid Game Reality Show
It was the dream — and payday — of a lifetime for 456 people, which turned quickly into a 15-hour nightmare. Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge" was pegged as the ultimate reality show cash grab, with over $4.5 million at stake. But what was supposed to be a two-hour shoot for the half-thousand contestants involved allegedly wound up evolving into something much more sinister and "Squid" than anyone could have ever imagined.
Ray Feist's Riftwar Cycle Could Change The Face Of Fantasy TV (& It's Already Optioned)
Now that "Game of Thrones," "The Witcher," "The Wheel of Time," "House of the Dragon," and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" have ushered in a golden era for fantasy television, it was only a matter of time until someone turned their attention to Raymond E. Feist's "Riftwar Cycle." That's good news for us, but an almighty nightmare-inducing task for the brave souls who have volunteered to bring the project to life.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sets A Viewership Record For Disney+
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" continues its runaway success with a new viewership record on Disney+, Marvel Studios announced. The movie had big shoes to fill when it debuted theatrically in November of 2022. Not only was it the sequel to the best-picture-nominated "Black Panther," which soared to a billion-dollar box office haul four years prior, but it also paid homage to that film's late leading man, Chadwick Boseman. Ultimately, "Wakanda Forever" let Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) take center stage, establishing the latter as the MCU's new Black Panther.
Sean Astin Knew His Stranger Things Character Was Meant For Him
"Stranger Things" has a bit of a reputation when it comes to character deaths. Basically, the show seems afraid to kill off anyone in the main cast, but it has no problem dispatching individuals who are only around for a single season. This was seen most recently in Season 4 when Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) heroically gave his life to save his friends after being on the run the entire season. Most fans were heartbroken when he lost his life in the Upside Down, but for some, they still haven't gotten over the untimely demise of sweet, innocent Bob Newby (Sean Astin).
Actors Who Refused To Return For TV Show Revivals
The world of television is a complex and often frustrating one. TV is a collaborative medium that only works when everyone does their part. The actors are usually the most important puzzle pieces, especially when they become synonymous with a fan-favorite character. This means that whenever a show gets looked at for a potential reboot or revival, whether or not the key cast members will return becomes a major talking point. Sometimes they jump at the chance to reprise their roles, but other times, they flat-out refuse to take part.
We've Actually Seen Chloe Marlene Actor Tania Raymonde In The NCIS Universe Before
It's not uncommon for actors to debut on a show in a small role and return later on as someone completely different. This is especially true in the world of television police procedurals. For example, CSI: Vegas Season 2 brought Lex Medlin back to the franchise as a forensics expert, despite the fact he already played a cop in two episodes of the parent series. The "NCIS" universe is also prone to recasting actors in different roles across the franchise, as documented by TV Insider.
The Last Of Us Episode 4 Might Confirm An Ellie Theory From Left Behind
It may be early in 2023, but "The Last of Us" is already set to be one of the biggest shows of the year. From the impressive numbers of its premiere to the impressive viewership growth that the series has seen from week to week, it looks like Hollywood has finally found the secret sauce of turning the perfect video game adaptation into an absolute mega-hit (via Parrot Analytics). While "The Last of Us" has deviated here and there from the game created by Neil Druckmann and Bruce Straley, HBO's post-apocalyptic horror drama has managed to find a near-perfect balance between staying true to the source material and changing things up to keep longtime fans guessing.
How I Met Your Father Fans Are Loving Charlie More And More As The Show Goes On
The supporting cast in a comedy is always a crucial component for a show's audience. Sure, everybody is automatically focusing on Sophie (Hilary Duff/Kim Cattrall) as she recounts her story in "How I Met Your Father," but it is her friend group that really helps propel the series forward. Of course, when the entire hilarious plot of the show is trying to figure out who Sophie eventually has a child with, extra scrutiny will be paid to her compatriots and others in her orbit.
