City of Yuma to host public meeting on reclamation project.Anthony ZeedykYuma, AZ
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive IllegalsMarcus RingoArizona State
Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
Home Grown: California woman makes Yuma lettuce go viral
One woman from California claims she’s in part responsible for a growing demand for Yuma lettuce across America. The post Home Grown: California woman makes Yuma lettuce go viral appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial Valley cancer patient wins big on the Price is Right
A day Thomas Angulo will never forget! checking off one of his bucket list goals, being a contestant on the Price is Right. The post Imperial Valley cancer patient wins big on the Price is Right appeared first on KYMA.
City of Yuma Recognizes Retiring Police Chief
Yuma Police Chief Susan Smith retired Jan. 31, capping a groundbreaking career that spanned 30 years with the City of Yuma. Hired in 1992, Smith started as a public safety dispatcher, Smith worked her way up through the ranks of the Yuma Police Department. Along the way, she became YPD’s first female to earn the rank of Lieutenant in 2006, its first female Captain in 2009, its first female Deputy Chief in 2012, and first female Chief in 2019.
Gradual warming trend for the remainder of the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will warm towards slightly above-normal levels for the. remainder of the week as high pressure builds into the region. Sunny and dry weather will prevail the entire week with stronger winds rejoining our forecast Thursday-Saturday. Patchy blowing dust will be possible between noon and...
Car crash in Yuma leads to man dead and others taken to local hospital
YUMA -- YCSO have been investigating the accident that left one man dead and the others take to the hospital. On February 5, 2023, just before 4:30 in the morning. Deputies got a call about a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 95 and Mile Marker 7. According to...
Early Sunday morning crash results in one death
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a car crash on Sunday. The post Early Sunday morning crash results in one death appeared first on KYMA.
Pet Talk: Meet Jake
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week. Jake is an 8-year-old male Great Dane mix who is very mellow. Jake walks well on a leash but will walk beside you without one. Jake likes water, being petted, and giving kisses. He also...
ADOT to restrict westbound lanes on Interstate 8
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising drivers to plan ahead for following lane restrictions. The post ADOT to restrict westbound lanes on Interstate 8 appeared first on KYMA.
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive Illegals
Arizona has been making plenty of headlines lately, and for good reason! Our population has been countlessly growing, we've got the Superbowl coming to Glendale, and we are a budding tech hub. Unfortunately, not all that growth can be accounted for and is questionably sustainable.
Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has identified the body, found in the canal on Monday, as the missing person out of San Luis, Arizona. The post Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County’s largest hospital is running out of cash
Imperial County’s largest hospital is in turmoil. Prompted by what officials called “financial challenges,” the El Centro Regional Medical Center has seen most of its governing board and CEO ousted. Its obstetrics and pediatrics department has since shut down. And healthcare consultants who were hired to run the hospital following the shakeup have already resigned less than three months after signing a contract.
Cleanup effort still ongoing after semi truck fire
Clean up is still ongoing after a semi-fire at a gas station in Yuma three weeks ago Monday. The post Cleanup effort still ongoing after semi truck fire appeared first on KYMA.
New York best selling author comes to Yuma Mina Library
YUMA -- Main library in Yuma has been encouraging the community to join them for a magical evening with New York Times bestselling author Lana Harper as she discusses the enchanting third installment of her immensely popular The Witches of Thistle Grove series, Back in a Spell. Back in a...
State not offering plea deal in I-8 murder case
Tuesday morning in court, his lawyer said the state has not offered any plea deal and asked to move forward with a trial-setting conference on March 7. The post State not offering plea deal in I-8 murder case appeared first on KYMA.
Brawley Man Arrested for Weapons, Drug Offenses
BRAWLEY – A 33-year-old Brawley resident was arrested by Brawley police on weapons and drug related charges following the execution of an arrest warrant at a residence in the 900 block of K Street on Friday, Feb. 3. Jesus Steven Delacruz, a convicted felon, was being sought by the...
Double murder suspect turned himself in
On Monday night, just before 8:30 pm, 47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo turned himself in to the Yuma Police Department in reference to a double homicide case. The post Double murder suspect turned himself in appeared first on KYMA.
Border town’s only hospital ‘running out of resources’, on the brink of collapse caring for migrants
Yuma Regional Medical Center CEO Dr. Robert Trenschel shared how the migrant influx has overwhelmed the hospital with over $20 million in unpaid expenses.
