Yuma, AZ

SignalsAZ

City of Yuma Recognizes Retiring Police Chief

Yuma Police Chief Susan Smith retired Jan. 31, capping a groundbreaking career that spanned 30 years with the City of Yuma. Hired in 1992, Smith started as a public safety dispatcher, Smith worked her way up through the ranks of the Yuma Police Department. Along the way, she became YPD’s first female to earn the rank of Lieutenant in 2006, its first female Captain in 2009, its first female Deputy Chief in 2012, and first female Chief in 2019.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Gradual warming trend for the remainder of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will warm towards slightly above-normal levels for the. remainder of the week as high pressure builds into the region. Sunny and dry weather will prevail the entire week with stronger winds rejoining our forecast Thursday-Saturday. Patchy blowing dust will be possible between noon and...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Pet Talk: Meet Jake

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week. Jake is an 8-year-old male Great Dane mix who is very mellow. Jake walks well on a leash but will walk beside you without one. Jake likes water, being petted, and giving kisses. He also...
YUMA, AZ
inewsource

Imperial County’s largest hospital is running out of cash

Imperial County’s largest hospital is in turmoil. Prompted by what officials called “financial challenges,” the El Centro Regional Medical Center has seen most of its governing board and CEO ousted. Its obstetrics and pediatrics department has since shut down. And healthcare consultants who were hired to run the hospital following the shakeup have already resigned less than three months after signing a contract.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
yumadailynews.com

New York best selling author comes to Yuma Mina Library

YUMA -- Main library in Yuma has been encouraging the community to join them for a magical evening with New York Times bestselling author Lana Harper as she discusses the enchanting third installment of her immensely popular The Witches of Thistle Grove series, Back in a Spell. Back in a...
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Brawley Man Arrested for Weapons, Drug Offenses

BRAWLEY – A 33-year-old Brawley resident was arrested by Brawley police on weapons and drug related charges following the execution of an arrest warrant at a residence in the 900 block of K Street on Friday, Feb. 3. Jesus Steven Delacruz, a convicted felon, was being sought by the...
BRAWLEY, CA
KYMA News 11

Double murder suspect turned himself in

On Monday night, just before 8:30 pm, 47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo turned himself in to the Yuma Police Department in reference to a double homicide case.  The post Double murder suspect turned himself in appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ

