Yuma Police Chief Susan Smith retired Jan. 31, capping a groundbreaking career that spanned 30 years with the City of Yuma. Hired in 1992, Smith started as a public safety dispatcher, Smith worked her way up through the ranks of the Yuma Police Department. Along the way, she became YPD’s first female to earn the rank of Lieutenant in 2006, its first female Captain in 2009, its first female Deputy Chief in 2012, and first female Chief in 2019.

YUMA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO