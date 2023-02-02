Read full article on original website
While We Wait Here, a Psychological-Horror Restaurant Management Game, Announced for PC
While We Wait Here, from developer Bad Vices Games, has been announced for a 2024 release on Steam next year. So what is it? Well...it's definitely a description you haven't heard before. In short, it's a restaurant-management sim set during the apocalypse. Check out the announcement trailer above and the first screenshots below, and here's how the developers describe it:
FAST X - Official Fast & Furious Legacy Trailer
Take a look back at Fast & Furious ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more. A trailer for Fast X will be released on February 10, 2023.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wins the First Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games Category
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok and its composer Stephanie Economou have won the first Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media. This first award for the video game music category comes at the 65th Grammys, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok and...
Nintendo Switch Has Now Outsold PS4 & Game Boy - IGN Daily Fix
The Nintendo Switch has now sold 122.55 million units, surpassing the PlayStation 4 and Game Boy to become the third best-selling video game console of all time. CEO Strauss Zelnick isn't concerned that the GTA 6 leaks might impact the business. But speaking to IGN ahead of Take-Two's earnings release today, he called them an "emotional matter" and focused on the impact on developers working on the game. Finally, IGN Fan Fest returns on February 17th with a two-day event featuring exclusive looks at upcoming games, movies, and TV shows. We'll also be dropping content all week starting February 13th so tune in wherever you like to watch IGN.
Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Be a GOTY Contender? - Beyond 787
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed 6 weeks to April 28th, 2023! Though that means more waiting for us, we're hoping it means the game will get more love and polish with that extra time. On this episode of Podcast Beyond, we talk about improvements we'd love to see in Jedi: Survivor that would possibly turn it into a solid GOTY contender. We also dive into new PS5 updates, more DualSense Edge talk, and what happens when games-as-a-service shut down. Back 4 Blood and Knockout City were so fun! IT's sad to see them go, but what's next for GAAS? Join Max Scoville, Jada Giffin, Josh Du, and returning guest and former host Mark Medina on BEYOND!
Final Factory - Official Announcement Trailer
Here's a look at Final Factory in this trailer for the upcoming sci-fi management automation sim. In Final Factory, create a space-faring empire as vast as the cosmos. From interconnected space stations to massive combat fleets players will take over the stars all while managing and automating every aspect of their mega structures. Discovering new technologies and implementing them will be key to players evolving their space stations. Delve into a branching skill tree to discover ways to improve your fleet or smooth out automation.
Welcome to IGN's Walkthrough for Dead Space (2023). This Dead Space Walkthrough contains complete guides for all twelve chapters of the game, including boss strategies, puzzle solutions, upgrade locations, and more, for both the remake and the 2008 original. Each page also contains IGN's guide for Dead Space (2008), maintained...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Adds Much Requested Fast Travel Feature
EA's Respawn Entertainment has listened to fan feedback and added the much requested fast travel feature to its upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. As reported by Games Radar, director Stig Asmussen told Play Magazine that Respawn is implementing more ways to travel around Jedi: Survivor's worlds by including both fast travel and rideable mounts.
Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry Gets Team Deathmatch, Reworked Class System, and More
Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is dropping February 14th at 10 AM PT and this time, Apex is reworking quite a bit of its game in this massive update. A lot of this is what players have been asking for, for a long time so returning players and new players have a lot to look forward to. Here’s a sneak peek into what the next season will bring, with more details to come later this week.
How to Play Against Friends in Marvel Snap
Battle Mode is a new game mode within Marvel Snap that allows you to compete against your friends, inviting them to private battles where cubes don't count towards your progression, they count towards your health. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of how Battle Mode works within Marvel Snap,...
Dark and Darker Patch Notes: Playtest 4 Changes Feb 2023
The Dark and Darker Playtest #4 is now live, and there are several new systems and features in place for this demo, including new party building tools and a solo adventurer experience. Below you'll find the Dark and Darker Patch Notes for the Dark and Darker Alpha #4 Playtest - although please note there may be additional changes not listed here.
How to Unlock Eye Chests
Eye Chests are non-standard chests you'll encounter many times in Hogwarts Legacy. While opening them early in the game seems impossible, they're pretty simple once you've acquired a particular basic yet helpful spell. This page contains information on how to unlock Eye Chests and what mission you need to complete to start opening them.
Alohamora Guide: How to Open Locks
If you've been exploring the many points of interest in Hogwarts Legacy, you've probably encountered locks on doors highlighted in blue by Revelio. These locked doors can lead to valuable equipment, collectibles, and secret passageways you might not be able to find elsewhere. Luckily, there is a specific charm you can learn to help you pick these locks and open up previously inaccessible places in the game.
Chapter 9 - Dead on Arrival
Dead on Arrival is the ninth Chapter in Dead Space. Isaac boards the "rescue" ship in hopes of salvaging its singularity core. This page also contains IGN's original Walkthrough for Dead Space (2008). Jump to it using the anchor link below. Check out our Walkthrough for Dead on Arrival below.
Bahanna Highlands 2
The party level cap has finally increased from 19 to 22 so spend some time to train before heading to the next destination. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +800 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Use magic to remove a debuff. (Reward: Resistance Charm x3)
How to Level Up Quickly
If you want to raise your Dark and Darker level, here’s how to gain experience. There are several ways to level up, and luckily for us, some of them are much less frightening than using a red portal. From looting to fighting, here’s what you need to know.
WoW Love is in the Air 2023 Event Details
Valentine's is in full swing thanks to the Love is in the Air event within World of Warcraft. With a number of unique activities, rewards, and items, there is plenty to do to celebrate the season of love!. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Love is in...
Dark and Darker Stats
Dark and Darker characters have 5 stats: Strength, Agility, Will, Knowledge, and Resourcefulness. Each Dark and Darker class has a different default stat spread, but you can increase your stats using equipment that you loot from the dungeon. Here's what each stat does in Dark and Darker - please note that as the game is still in playtesting, the implementation of stats is not yet complete and so stats may not function as intended.
The Analyst
The Analyst is a character you will visit at the end of each chapter. He will ask you a series of questions about your fears and such. He claims he is trying to help you. Based on the number of decisions you make with him, his office changes with each chapter.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Sales Have Yet to Outpace Shadowlands
For the first time since 2012, the new World of Warcraft expansion has not performed as well commercially as its predecessor. In Activision Blizzard's Q4 2022 financial results, the company said "early Dragonflight sales have not reached the level of the prior expansion". The new World of Warcraft expansion failing...
