Related
One of the most-played VALORANT agents through Diamond is shown no love in Radiant and Immortal

VALORANT players can agree that VCT matches, as well as pro play in general, don’t reflect the reality of the ladder. But even in ranked games, some tiers don’t have the same meta as others. Typically, agents don’t feature the same performance stats on average in lower and higher tiers. This is especially true for one specific agent who is the second or third-most picked agent in all tiers, except in Radiant and Immortal, VALORANT’s highest-ranked tiers.
Learning callouts? VALORANT expert’s Deathmatch exercise will change how you play

Every VALORANT player has had that embarrassing comms slip-up before, where they can’t quite remember the name of the location where they died. For new maps in particular, callouts and comms can be challenging. Players can study Lotus or Split’s layout as much as they want, but without practicing your voice chat reflexes, you’ll end up stuttering and misspeaking in the heat of the moment.
Best Limited Draft archetypes in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

A return to the plane of Phyrexia, formerly known as Mirrodin, has created a wild west Magic: The Gathering Limited Draft meta within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set. Tapping into the flavor of a Phyrexian war, Wizards of the Coast brought back a revised version of Poison counters through the Toxic mechanic along with Proliferate to increase those Poison counters on your opponent. Other mechanics in the set include For Mirrodin! and Oil counters, of which both are sub-mechanics and are difficult to build solely around.
One rising LEC star leads league in kills through 2023 LEC Winter regular season

The 2023 LEC Winter Split has brought a ton of ups and downs for European League of Legends fans and players alike, especially with the league’s new format. The shortened regular season has pushed the tournament to become fiercer than ever, and as a result, some diamonds have been forged in the fires of competition.
VALORANT Patch 6.02: Full notes and updates

After a short delay due to issues with the Public Beta Environment, the latest VALORANT update in Patch 6.02 has officially arrived today. The latest patch focuses on reducing frustrations acquired by playing against players with high ping, moves the voice chat evaluation program into a limited beta, and makes several vital bug fixes to various agents and maps, most notably on Lotus.
Apex’s season 16 will overhaul the class system to better define roles and playstyles

Loba and Lifeline won’t be the only supports in Apex Legends this season, but not because a new legend will be a part of that class. Apex‘s class system is getting a thorough overhaul in season 16, and even though there is no new legend added to the game this season, players can expect far-reaching changes to the entire cast due to how they’ll fit into the new divisions.
Cloud9 adds Silk Road star to VALORANT lineup

North American organization Cloud9 has added a seventh player to its VALORANT lineup, according to the global contract database and confirmed by sources close to Dot Esports. Silk Road free agent Hasan “BlackHeart” Hammad has signed for Cloud9 as a substitute until 2026. Unlike the rest of the...
Riot targets high ping players in latest VALORANT update

One of the biggest sources of annoyance in VALORANT is the peeker’s advantage afforded to players with higher ping, but Riot Games is looking to do something about one instance of high ping player advantage in their latest update. In Patch 6.02, the max server rewind limit has been...
Where to use the Airport Maintenance key in DMZ

With only a couple of weeks until Season 2 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, DMZ players might be frantically trying to get ahead of the upcoming wipe. While players won’t see progress fully wiped, they will see all of the keys they have disappear. So, in order to reap the rewards before then, players must find the locations for all of their current keys.
How to watch the Tfue $100,000 Fortnite tournament

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, with millions of dollars being pumped into esports competitions each year. While Epic is ramping up the FNCS this year with a $2 million prize pool, it seems creators aren’t slowing down either. Popular content creator Tfue has announced that he’ll be holding a $100,000 Fortnite tournament today.
Overwatch 2 season 3 is trying to entice you with these new reasons to play

Heading into the third competitive season of Overwatch 2, developers at Blizzard Entertainment have made some changes to the game’s reward system. The rework of Overwatch’s original model from a one-time purchase to a free game with a battle pass continues to receive criticism from players. The main complaints are that cosmetics are now too expensive under the new model, and the less frequent rewards don’t provide enough incentive to work through the entire battle pass.
These were the 3 best plays from NA VALORANT Challengers 2023 week one

VALORANT esports has entered a new era as of 2023, but before the international leagues have started and the partnered teams begin to play, the action is already kicking off across global Challengers leagues that make up a robust tier-two ecosystem. One of the most exciting Challengers regions, in regard...
All skins arriving on the Rift with League Patch 13.3

Gear up, League of Legends players. Patch 13.3 is almost here. This time around, the newest update will take a few champions under its scope. Five of them are getting directly nerfed, with almost a dozen receiving buffs across the board. And, more importantly, the much-anticipated Aurelion Sol rework will also be live in this patch. This set of changes is expected to once again shake up the meta, most notably (and hopefully in the eyes of many) support tanks.
Why is Senna not picked in a League meta of ADC supports?

It has been a rather eventful start to the League of Legends competitive season. Not only have fans witnessed underdog teams like SK Gaming or Invictus Gaming thriving in their own regions, but there have also been many new innovative picks across the world, especially in the support role. This...
TFT Patch 13.3 targets Hero Augment balance for full tailored options

Riot Games is changing the way Hero Augment Armories work in Teamfight Tactics Monsters’ Attack!, providing players with tailored reroll options that could destroy the Set Eight meta if left unchecked. Scheduled to drop into live servers on Feb. 8, Patch 13.3 will fundamentally change how Tacticains play TFT...

