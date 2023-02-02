Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Not retribution: McConnell defends removal of Rick Scott and Mike Lee from Commerce
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) addressed his removal of Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Mike Lee (R-UT) from the Senate Commerce Committee. He said it was not retribution for challenging his leadership last year. McConnell said in an interview with Fox News's Martha MacCallum that Scott had a temporary...
Washington Examiner
Georgia House Democrats drop gun bills
(The Center Square) — Georgia House Democrats have rolled out a series of bills they say will help stem gun violence in the state. On Wednesday, state Reps. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, and Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, announced four pieces of legislation ranging from a proposal to institute a three-day waiting period to buy firearms to holding firearm owners responsible if a minor uses their firearm to threaten violence.
Washington Examiner
Mike Turner says Congress will receive Biden, Pence, Trump classified docs assessment
Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) said he is expecting a briefing regarding the classified documents found in the possession of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence. Turner, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" that the...
Washington Examiner
Biden on verge of imposing historic regulation agenda
Even before President Joe Biden unveils a new and costly regulation agenda in Tuesday night's State of the Union address, he has already raced past his two predecessors in imposing one of the most oppressive and costly sets of government rules ever, according to experts. In a new report previewed...
Washington Examiner
State of the Union 2023: Biden evades handshake from George Santos
President Joe Biden evaded a handshake from embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) while acknowledging other Republicans in his walk down the House chamber aisle. Biden appeared to make eye contact with Santos, at least from the vantage point of some viewers, but they didn't acknowledge each other beyond that. Other conservative lawmakers, including Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Tim Burchett (R-TN), shook hands with the president.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
Washington Examiner
'His empire was built on lies': Former Manhattan attorney claims criminal charges should be brought against Trump
A former Manhattan special assistant district attorney said Sunday that criminal charges should be brought against former President Donald Trump for financial crimes and if the case weren't about a former president, "...it would have been indicted in a flat second." Mark Pomerantz investigated Trump's annual financial statements and accounting...
Washington Examiner
State of the Union 2023: Santos and Romney raise eyebrows with 'tense' exchange of words
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Rep. George Santos (R-NY) appeared to have a "tense" conversation as senators entered the chamber for the State of the Union. Santos, a freshman congressman, admitted to fabricating key aspects of his resume and personal history and is facing calls from constituents and colleagues to resign. Romney ran for president in 2012.
Washington Examiner
President nobody wants to run prepares reelection bid
PRESIDENT NOBODY WANTS TO RUN PREPARES REELECTION BID. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night is widely expected to double as a kickoff to his 2024 reelection campaign. It's being called a "soft launch" because Biden will not actually announce his candidacy but will instead make it unmistakably clear that he is running.
Washington Examiner
State of the Union 2023: Who is Sergeant-at-Arms William McFarland?
Each State of the Union address begins with the House sergeant-at-arms loudly announcing the arrival of the president before the joint session of Congress. But who is the sergeant-at-arms, and what else does he do?. William McFarland is the 38th person to hold the position, and he will announce the...
Washington Examiner
Despite Biden’s weird economic boasts, his policies have made things worse
Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Sunday gave a concise prebuttal to what we know will be one of President Joe Biden’s main themes in Tuesday’s State of the Union address. Namely, it is laughable for Biden to claim economic successes he had very little to do...
Washington Examiner
The Chinese balloon story is even bigger than it seems
THE CHINESE BALLOON STORY IS EVEN BIGGER THAN IT SEEMS. The Chinese spy balloon matter has become far more serious in recent hours — and it was serious enough to begin with. Of course, there are lots of questions in the aftermath of the U.S. Air Force shootdown of the balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. Questions such as what, specifically, was it spying on? What information had it gathered? When was the United States aware of its existence? Will experts be able to secure enough of the wreckage from the ocean floor to answer those and other questions?
Washington Examiner
Congressional term limits are bad medicine for a sick branch
“Throw the bums out!” we often hear in reference to Congress. The sentiment expresses frustration, even rage, at the failings of our nation’s legislative branch. It also declares a means of addressing those failings by voting congressmen out of office. But what if the bums were constitutionally required...
Washington Examiner
ICE cooperation bill getting a third shot
(The Center Square) – Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly will try for a third time to pass legislation requiring the state’s sheriffs to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, legislation twice vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper in prior sessions. Sens. Danny Earl Britt, Jr., R-Robeson,...
Washington Examiner
Kamala's work here is done
Kamala Harris has been as disappointing a vice president as she was a presidential candidate and a senator before that. There’s a reason she couldn’t even win over her home state of California during the 2020 Democratic primary. She’s unlikeable and uninspiring to just about everyone except for the type of liberal bourgeois who likes to think they’re contributing to progressivism because they donate to the ACLU and have one minority friend.
Washington Examiner
Five top takeaways from House Oversight's fiery Biden border crisis hearing
The powerful House Oversight Committee’s inaugural hearing on the state of the Biden administration’s border crisis descended into a competition between Democrats against Republicans as lawmakers from each side pushed the Border Patrol witnesses to testify in support of their views. In a lengthy hearing that stretched four...
Washington Examiner
The 'systemic' problem with policing isn't racism
The police killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis last month has rightly pricked the nation's conscience. Unfortunately, so far it has not generated a correspondingly thoughtful debate on how to respond with better policy ideas. As in the gun control debate, there is an emotional rather than a fact-based response,...
Washington Examiner
First Amendment protects right to livestream police officers, court rules
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday that livestreaming police officers is protected under the First Amendment. The court heard the case Dijon Sharpe v. Winterville Police Department on Thursday, looking at whether a passenger in a vehicle detained by North Carolina police is allowed to livestream the encounter despite the officer saying it was against the law.
Washington Examiner
Chill out, there’s plenty of time for candidates to run for president
Another day, another headline about the Republican 2024 presidential field being “frozen” because only former President Donald Trump has announced and former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) is expected to announce soon. All of these stories are extremely premature. Yes, the Democrats had 11 candidates already declared by this...
