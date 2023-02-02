Lakers News: Oddsmakers Like LA To Win Against A Beatable Indiana Club Tonight

Game four of LA's road trip.

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will face off against a very beatable Indiana Pacers team in an early East Coast game (4 p.m. PT). Can they secure the win, assuming three critical players, whose statuses are fairly uncertain, suit up ?

We've got the latest on today's Vegas odds, courtesy of Action Network .

The Game Spread

In a rarity for an LA road game, the Lakers are 2.5-point favorites to win. The Pacers have lost nine of their last ten games, thanks to the absence of star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who, yes, is on track to return tonight . Bet on Los Angeles to cover tonight -- when we get a clearer sense of the availability of the Lakers' two best players, at least.

Anthony Davis and Myles Turner's Rebounding Lines

AD is projected to secure 10.5 boards, while Turner's line is set at 7.5 rebounds. Davis is averaging 11.9 rebounds a night for the year, but has been playing on a minutes restriction as Darvin Ham slow-walks his return. Through the three Lakers games he's played since returning from his right foot stress injury, AD is averaging 10.3 rebounds per (two of the games went into overtime). This could limit his output. Stay away from the Davis line. Turner, a big LA trade target until very recently, is averaging "just" 7.8 boards per game. I expect him to hit the glass with abandon tonight, against a team he's seemed to have eyes for of late. Take his over.

Dennis Schröder's Made Threes

LA's starting point guard is averaging 1.2 made triples a night during his second stint with the team, while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Accordingly, his over/under line is 1.5 dimes. Assuming Davis and James are available, Schröder should have plenty of opportunities to hang out around the three-point line at the top of the key and capitalize on open looks when that duo drives.