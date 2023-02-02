San Antonio among the best cities in the nation for a kid-friendly vacation, report says
San Antonio has spent decades promoting itself as a family-focused travel destination, and that appears to have paid off, according to a new report.
A recent analysis by online lawn marketplace Lawn Love ranked SA as the nation's No. 10 best spot for a kid-friendly vacation. Houston was the only other Texas city to make the top 10, coming in at No. 8.
Lawn Love compared 200 cities across the nation on metrics including their number of family-friendly accommodations, attractions and restaurants. The report also considered transportation options, affordability and safety, among other factors.
San Antonio was named the No. 5 city for having fun and landed at No. 8 on safety due to its comparatively low crime rate and an abundance of children's hospitals, according to the report.
"Take the family strolling or kayaking along Texas' top attraction, the River Walk," the report advised. "Other parts of the city boast fun amusement parks like Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Morgan's Wonderland, the world's first inclusive and accessible theme park."
The ranking also complimented the affordability of San Antonio and Houston compared to other tourist hubs, saying "one thing that isn't bigger when it comes to Texas is trip costs."
New York City was the report's best city for a family vacation in the U.S., followed by Orlando and Miami. Other cities in the top 10 include Las Vegas, Chicago, Tampa, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
